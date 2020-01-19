Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Reports Double-Digit Website Traffic Growth

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The number of visits to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website grew by 18 percent in 2019. Increased utilization of the online directory connecting consumers with local independent Medicare insurance brokers grew.

Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2020 --(



"The Association's website continues to be utilized by more consumers as well as insurance professionals," shared Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "The number of visitors for 2019 increased by 17.61 percent compared to the prior year and was the highest number of total visitors."



Slome attributed the increased visits to consumers utilizing the Association's Find A Local Medicare Insurance Agent online directory. "The website now ranks number one on Google for key search terms used by consumers to find local Medicare agents and that's increased usage," Slome acknowledged. "Traffic during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period increased significantly this year but with 11,000 Americans turning 65 every day, we know they are going online to find information and experts available to help them make this important decision."



According to analysis, the vast majority of users are age 55 or older. "Clearly the highest percentage of users are age 65 or old," Slome shares.



More than half (52.2%) of visitors to the Association's website in 2019 were male, a slight increase over the prior year (49.8%). "The Association directory enables consumers to find multiple Medicare insurance agents in their immediate area," Slome explains. "They get to see their picture and connect with them without having to share any of their own personal information."



To find local Medicare insurance agents visit the Association's directory at www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. There is no charge to utilize the directory and no personal information is entered to access the online resource.



Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Website visits to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website grew by nearly 18 percent compared to the prior year reports the Medigap industry organization.

