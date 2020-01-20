Blue Sky eLearn Announces Acquisition of Learning Strategy and Development Company, IMPART!

Press Releases Blue Sky eLearn Press Release

San Diego, CA, January 20, 2020 --(



Founded in 2014, IMPART!’s rapid design and prototype model has proven to be best-in-industry in the instructional design space. IMPART! serves associations, non-profit groups and businesses across the nation who are determined to expand their market footprint through content strategy, instructor-led training design, slide enhancement, and eLearning development.



“I’m thrilled to accelerate our commitment to innovative learning solutions with the acquisition of an organization so aligned with our vision” shared Philip G. Forte, President and CEO of Blue Sky eLearn. “Dan Streeter and IMPART! brings a particular expertise that will greatly enhance our suite of learning solutions for clients.”



Dan Streeter, Director of Learning Strategy and Development stated, “This acquisition by Blue Sky eLearn helps put IMPART! at the forefront of the eLearning world in terms of resources and allows us to serve Blue Sky eLearn and IMPART! customers alike with unprecedented quality and efficiency. We are honored to become a part of the Blue Sky family and truly look forward to transforming the landscape of elearning through our combined efforts.”



Blue Sky eLearn provides an award-winning learning management system and webinar and live streaming services to their clients. Since its founding, Blue Sky has been focused on transforming how organizations are delivering educational content to their audiences.



Jocelyn Fielding

858-900-2223



www.blueskyelearn.com



