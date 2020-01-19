Press Releases Greyhound Real Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from Greyhound Real Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: Jennifer Cirka Has Been Awarded the Certified Residential Specialist Designation

Jennifer Cirka, of Whitewater Colorado, has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council. REALTORS® who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

Grand Junction, CO, January 19, 2020 --(



REALTORS® who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 29,000 REALTORS® nationwide have earned the credential.



Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict REALTORS® code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying and selling a home. In addition, with Greyhound Real Estate’s Flat Fee and Discounted Rate Home Sales Program, along with their Buyer Rebate Program, her clients saved an average of $5000 per transaction in 2019 for a total of $261,000 saved.



Jennifer Cirka, is the sole Broker/Owner of Greyhound Real Estate and is a member of the Grand Junction Area Realtors Association. Jennifer is also a member of the Grand Junction Giving Club, Mesa County’s premiere women’s networking and philanthropic gathering, and is the Mesa County Home Visit volunteer with Friends of Retired Greyhounds Adoption Group.



“I’m looking forward to providing my clients with this added knowledge and training along with my professional service while still saving them money on all their real estate needs in 2020,” said Jennifer Cirka. Grand Junction, CO, January 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jennifer Cirka, of Whitewater Colorado, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®.REALTORS® who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 29,000 REALTORS® nationwide have earned the credential.Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict REALTORS® code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying and selling a home. In addition, with Greyhound Real Estate’s Flat Fee and Discounted Rate Home Sales Program, along with their Buyer Rebate Program, her clients saved an average of $5000 per transaction in 2019 for a total of $261,000 saved.Jennifer Cirka, is the sole Broker/Owner of Greyhound Real Estate and is a member of the Grand Junction Area Realtors Association. Jennifer is also a member of the Grand Junction Giving Club, Mesa County’s premiere women’s networking and philanthropic gathering, and is the Mesa County Home Visit volunteer with Friends of Retired Greyhounds Adoption Group.“I’m looking forward to providing my clients with this added knowledge and training along with my professional service while still saving them money on all their real estate needs in 2020,” said Jennifer Cirka. Contact Information Greyhound Real Estate

Jennifer Cirka

970-270-5757



greyhoundrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Greyhound Real Estate