Kariox Digital Launches Digital Marketing & Training Institute in Mumbai

Kariox Digital is founded by people who have more than 10 years of experience in Digital Marketing Implementation and Sales field. These people have implemented digital marketing projects for many industries like real estate, banking & finance, fashion, sports, retail, ecommerce, automobile, FMCG, healthcare, etc. Kariox Digital has worked for reputed brands like Toyota, Reliance Industries, Reckitt Benckiser, FC PuneCity, DHFL, GNC, Avanse, KCI, etc. Mumbai, India, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kariox Digital is pleased to announce that they will provide 360 digital marketing services and advance-level digital marketing training courses in Mumbai. Kariox Digital will provide performance marketing services to their clients with 100% tracking. They will work closely with client's sales and marketing team to understand objective of the campaign. They have said that they will undergo through the clients' product or services training to understand the clients' business. This will help them to get more qualified sales and leads. Their brand custodians will provide the 100% transparency over the spend and campaign targeting. Kariox Digital will also help their clients for inbound marketing and CRM activities for improving the sales.Kariox Digital's trainers will closely with each student and provide them the technical knowledge. Many digital marketing training institutes are not providing technical knowledge to their students by showing them real time issues-scenario on live projects. Their digital training arm will not only give them thorough knowledge but also make them technically proficient. The team will help them for creating best digital marketing strategy.Kariox Digital will cover the following topics for improving their Ecommerce marketing knowledge:· Search Engine Optimization· Search Engine Marketing (Search Ads, Shopping, Ads, Display Ads, YouTube Video Ads)· Social Media Marketing (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, Snapchat Ads)· Programmatic Advertising· Email Marketing· SMS Marketing· Native Advertising· Marketplace Advertising (Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, PayTM, etc.)· Digital Media Planning & Buying· Mobile App MarketingKariox Digital is founded by people who have more than 10 years of experience in Digital Marketing Implementation and Sales field. These people have implemented digital marketing projects for many industries like real estate, banking & finance, fashion, sports, retail, ecommerce, automobile, FMCG, healthcare, etc. Kariox Digital has worked for reputed brands like Toyota, Reliance Industries, Reckitt Benckiser, FC PuneCity, DHFL, GNC, Avanse, KCI, etc. Contact Information Kariox Digital

Anurag Golipkar

917350386511



http://karioxdigital.com/

Vasant Apartment, Plot No. 29, Sector 1, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.



