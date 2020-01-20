New Book "Reckoning with Ourselves: An Illustrated Guide to Understanding and Resolving Chronic Pain" Released

Press Releases Zone Four Media Press Release

The new book "Reckoning with Ourselves: An Illustrated Guide to Understanding and Resolving Chronic Pain" is a meditation on the causes of chronic pain and it illuminates the many positive things we can do to change our condition and resolve our pain. Offering help for those suffering from back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, knee pain, sciatica, tendonitis, TMJ and other chronic pain. This book reveals the basic function of chronic pain from its physiologic infrastructure, specifies the effects on the body, offers solutions to the current pain problem, and gives solid solutions to overturn the cause of this prevalent, human condition. Using mind-body methods, readers can find natural chronic pain relief and many other chronic conditions. This book is printed in a format that is easy to read, unique, and entertaining. When we have the full comprehension that our physical pain is often a simple conflict within ourselves, which we are able to manage, we receive a gift that can set us free. Available on Amazon.com

