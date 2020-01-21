The International Songwriters Day Song Contest is Looking for Songs That Inspire

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Themusiclibrary.org Press Release

The International Songwriters Day Song Contest offers songwriters prizes to help jumpstart their careers.

Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2020



The contest is open to writers all around the world, from all levels of experience. This year’s theme is “Inspiration.” They are looking for songs that inspire, think (new beginnings, second chances, starting over), etc. They can be ballads but they should have an element of hope or redemption in the storyline, to fit the theme.



Production and performance aren’t a consideration. They can hear through a less than stellar performance or production, it’s originality, melody and lyrics, the meat and bones, that they are listening for. It doesn’t mean that production isn’t important but a great song doesn’t need a lot of production and no production can save a less than great song. So don’t worry about that.



Your music will truly be in front of some “golden ears.” They've assembled some of the most respected musical authorities in the business to judge the contest. They have lived, breathed and worked in the industry for many years and have multi-awards and Grammy nominations to show for it. These highly talented people have one thing in common, they all love and respect a great song.



This year they've added an “Indie Music Video” category (open to any artist/band who is not signed to a major label). Theme again is “Inspiration.”



The judges are: Grammy nominated producer/engineer Bruce Sugar (Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne), Darryl Ross; a Multi-Platinum producer/arranger, Alan Roy Scott who has had cuts with (Celine Dion, Roberta Flack, Cher, Ray Charles), Mike Gormley, LAPD Mgmt. who helped launch the careers of Rod Stewart, BTO, Rush, The Police, Danny Elfman, the Bangles, Micah Barnes, (member of the Nylons and recording artist), Martin Isherwood, Head of Music at Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), and Diana Williamson who has written 2x#3 Billboard Hot Club chart songs, is author of “101 Tips and Tricks of Successful Songwriting, and CEO of Themusiclibrary.org



Winners will be announced on April 9, International Songwriters Day.



There are some great prizes on board. AirPlay Direct is offering great radio distribution and an ad campaign. Broadjam and The Song Tuner offer amazing opportunities to pitch your songs, The Music Registry and Indie Bible have invaluable directories and Springboard Memphis Bootcamp and Festival offers a great time and a great learning experience in Elvis's stomping grounds, Memphis. Top it off with a coaching session with Trina Harmon, an artist coach to the stars.



Diana Williamson

310-358-6060



www.internationalsongwritersday.com



