Ryan Lucas Show @ Silverlake Lounge LA, 1.25.20, for Bridging The Music Fest


Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Lucas w/ Amber Doss, 1.25.20 at Silverlake Lounge LA on Sunset Blvd. for the Bridging The Music Fest.

LA listeners & lovers of the music & the movement are invited to Ryan Lucas and Amber Doss' 1st show of 2020 at Silverlake Lounge. Ryan Lucas & Amber Doss are going live.

Buy a ticket/like/share/comment.

Ryan Lucas is a music producer from Washington, DC, who lives in Los Angeles, CA. He creates music to shed light on the pleasure and pain that comes with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is his hope that these thoughts and musings encourage you to seek only the best that life has to offer and recognize the power within yourself to be the change the world is looking for. He is influenced by creatives such as Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Dick Gregory, Yasiin Bey, Common and Pharrell Williams.
Contact Information
Ryan Lucas
202-669-4945
Contact
www.ryanlucasdc.com

