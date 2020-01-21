Press Releases Ryan Lucas Press Release

Receive press releases from Ryan Lucas: By Email RSS Feeds: Ryan Lucas Show @ Silverlake Lounge LA, 1.25.20, for Bridging The Music Fest

Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2020 --(



LA listeners & lovers of the music & the movement are invited to Ryan Lucas and Amber Doss' 1st show of 2020 at Silverlake Lounge. Ryan Lucas & Amber Doss are going live.



Buy a ticket/like/share/comment.



Ryan Lucas is a music producer from Washington, DC, who lives in Los Angeles, CA. He creates music to shed light on the pleasure and pain that comes with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is his hope that these thoughts and musings encourage you to seek only the best that life has to offer and recognize the power within yourself to be the change the world is looking for. He is influenced by creatives such as Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Dick Gregory, Yasiin Bey, Common and Pharrell Williams.

202-669-4945



www.ryanlucasdc.com



