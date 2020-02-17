Get the Convenience of eFiling 1099 MISC and 1096 Forms with ezW2 Software from Halfpricesoft

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

New ezW2 2019 software gives companies an easier way to efile 1099 MISC and 1096 forms for contractors for the upcoming tax season.

“The latest ezW2 2019 is available for small to midsize CPAs and businesses to efile Copy A 1099 MISC and 1096 forms, in-house,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



The main features included in the latest version include:



- Pre-printed red forms required for SSA copies and recipient copies.



- ezW2 can print 1099 MISC and 1096 recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify substitute forms, therefore ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.



- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily.



- ezW2 now supports the capability to efile federal and state W2.



- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file, no need for customers to enter the data one by one.



- ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses.



- ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.



New customers can ensure ezW2 meets their company's needs by trying the software at no risk or obligation. Download and print forms instantly at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



Five steps to print 1099 MISC Forms: https://youtu.be/YhmVOyExxIs



About halfpricesoft.com

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



