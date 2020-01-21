Bledsoe International, LLC Announces Support of "Green Jobs" and Celebrates 50 Years in Business in 2020

Press Releases Bledsoe International Press Release

Bledsoe International is a leading specialty trade contractor offering premium quality elastomeric roof and wall coating systems in addition to decorative painting services. For 50 years, Bledsoe International has provided its customers with leading edge products, customer support and professional service. Bledsoe International has completed projects for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small businesses, churches and homeowners. Chicago, IL, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bledsoe International, LLC announces their comprehensive product offerings that help earn multiple LEED points for compliance with U.S. Green Building Council initiatives. Bledsoe International offers the fastest, most economical solutions to create an energy-efficient building. With offices throughout the United States, Bledsoe International is the industry leader applying Elastomeric and Silicone Roof Coatings. Numerous products used by Bledsoe International have been identified to help earn multiple points for LEED certification and have earned the Energy Star rating. Green buildings reduce energy and water consumption and improve indoor air quality. After 50 years in business, Bledsoe International has roofs across the entire country working hard providing watertight, sustainable roof solutions to meet the needs of building owners. Bledsoe International's elastomeric roof coatings are a proven technology that helps conserve energy by lowering temperatures and reducing the demand for air conditioning, thereby reducing carbon emissions required to meet higher demands.Bledsoe International helps to improve indoor air quality by offering paints that are safe for the environment and human health. New environmental requirements regulations and consumer demand have lead to the development of low-VOC/zero-VOC paints. These new paints are durable, cost effective, safe for the environment and less harmful to human health. The paints immediately improve indoor air quality and are very helpful for the elderly and those with respiratory problems.About Bledsoe International, LLCBledsoe International is a leading specialty trade contractor offering premium quality elastomeric roof and wall coating systems in addition to decorative painting services. For 50 years, Bledsoe International has provided its customers with leading edge products, customer support and professional service. Bledsoe International has completed projects for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small businesses, churches and homeowners. Contact Information Bledsoe International

E. Pierce Bledsoe

(877) 291-2751



www.bledsoeinternational.com



