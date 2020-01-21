MTS Artists Win Big At 2019 International Music And Entertainment Association Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

About MTS Management Group: Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 9 years, MTS Records has released 40 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including thirteen #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 22 Top 25 itunes chart singles, including 11 Top 5s and a 6 #1s! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others. For more information, please visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com. Pittsburgh, PA, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With 28 nominations this year, MTS Management Group and their artists were already greatly recognized by the International Music and Entertainment Association (IMEA). When the winners were announced on Saturday, January 18th, the “MTS Family” emerged with a total of nine 2019 IMEA Awards. Canadian singer-songwriter Cory M. Coons was honored with two awards in the Adult Contemporary categories (Best AC Artist, Best AC Song.) Other Canadian winners from MTS included Tia McGraff (Americana Artist) and Kristen Karma (Pop Artist). Pittsburgh music was well represented by winners Matt Westin (Country Album) and John Vento (Americana Album). Jeremy Parsons represented Texas and Nashville with a win for Best Music Video, while Texas resident Clayton Morgan won for Best Electronica Song. MTS Management Group was also awarded Best Management Company.“We are so humbled and honored by this recognition,” said MTS President Michael Stover. “Our artists are truly the best, and it’s very rewarding to see them gain the respect and appreciation from their peers and fans. Congratulations to all of the winners!”Nominees were selected by an anonymous Nominating Committee, compromised of no less than ten and no more than thirty highly respected and highly qualified individuals in the entertainment and performing arts industries. Voting was done by fans, industry members and the Voting Committee. For a full list of winners, please visit http://www.imeaawards.com/winners/2019-winners.About The IMEA Awards: The purpose and mission of the International Music and Entertainment Association’s IMEA Awards is to honor and recognize the best in independent music, theatre, and live entertainment, internationally. The IMEA Awards, presented annually, highlight excellence in the performing arts and entertainment industries.The International Music and Entertainment Association (IMEA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and serving as an advocate to individuals and organizations within the performing arts and entertainment industries. For more information, please visit: http://www.imeaawards.com/about/.About MTS Management Group: Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 9 years, MTS Records has released 40 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including thirteen #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 22 Top 25 itunes chart singles, including 11 Top 5s and a 6 #1s! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others. For more information, please visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com. Contact Information MTS Management Group

