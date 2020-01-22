Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solution Analysts Press Release

Receive press releases from Solution Analysts: By Email RSS Feeds: Solution Analysts Congratulates Murtuza for Achieving AWS Certificate

Solution Analysts tends to stay updated with technological advancements. Team Solution Analysts recently received an AWS certificate to keep this tradition.

Delmar, DE, January 22, 2020 --(



AWS offers services in one of the highly dynamic and challenging technology domains - cloud computing. On one hand, it opens the doors of many opportunities for the enterprises, and on the other hand, it remains testing even for dedicated and experienced developers. Only skilled developers with sound insights can get certified after fulfilling all the requirements.



Recently, Mr. Murtuza Rampurwala, a technical manager at Solution Analysts, has successfully achieved an AWS certification. Now, he is an AWS Certified Developer- Associate for developing customized cloud-based solutions. Though he is a fitness freak and travel enthusiast, he has a keen interest in coding with over 8 years of experience in different programming languages for both frontend and backend.



Mr. Murtuza, who is a soft-spoken and somewhat introvert professional, spoke freely about the key reasons why he likes AWS. He said, “AWS enables you to scale any components with just a single click. I like the platform’s elasticity and flexible pricing policy under a pay-as-you-go model.” He finds AWS handy for startups and large enterprises alike. In his interview, he discusses his views regarding the future of AWS and his plans with the recent AWS certificate.



He told, “As a market leader, AWS has tens of hundreds of services to offer in the cloud. This platform is robust enough to handle all burdens of operations and maintenance of on-premises IT infrastructure. As the platform comes up with new services and features almost every day, IT professionals must remain alert. After being certified as a Developer Associate, my next goal is to become an AWS professional and I am preparing for the next level exam.”



Mr. Murtuza Rampurwala has achieved this certificate after working on AWS services for more than 5 years. He feels that getting certified by the AWS team is just another beginning and he can now focus more effectively on applying all the theoretical knowledge he has obtained. Mr. Murtuza now concentrates on recommending the right solutions to clients for their diverse business needs. As Mr. Murtuza handles a team of developers at Solution Analysts, he shares his AWS insights among other developers.



At Solution Analysts (https://www.solutionanalysts.com/), various teams lead by Mr. Murtuza Rampurwala and other experienced technical managers strive to provide advanced IT solutions that can meet the corporate client’s diverse and complex business needs effectively. The Solution Analysts family feels pride and congratulates Mr. Murtuza on his success. Delmar, DE, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon, has gained traction in the corporate world since its launch in the year 2006. AWS Cloud offers reliable, scalable, robust, and cost-effective cloud computing services for modern businesses. In the technology-driven age, AWS has started gaining popularity swiftly. Globally, many experienced developers put their best efforts to achieve prestigious AWS certification.AWS offers services in one of the highly dynamic and challenging technology domains - cloud computing. On one hand, it opens the doors of many opportunities for the enterprises, and on the other hand, it remains testing even for dedicated and experienced developers. Only skilled developers with sound insights can get certified after fulfilling all the requirements.Recently, Mr. Murtuza Rampurwala, a technical manager at Solution Analysts, has successfully achieved an AWS certification. Now, he is an AWS Certified Developer- Associate for developing customized cloud-based solutions. Though he is a fitness freak and travel enthusiast, he has a keen interest in coding with over 8 years of experience in different programming languages for both frontend and backend.Mr. Murtuza, who is a soft-spoken and somewhat introvert professional, spoke freely about the key reasons why he likes AWS. He said, “AWS enables you to scale any components with just a single click. I like the platform’s elasticity and flexible pricing policy under a pay-as-you-go model.” He finds AWS handy for startups and large enterprises alike. In his interview, he discusses his views regarding the future of AWS and his plans with the recent AWS certificate.He told, “As a market leader, AWS has tens of hundreds of services to offer in the cloud. This platform is robust enough to handle all burdens of operations and maintenance of on-premises IT infrastructure. As the platform comes up with new services and features almost every day, IT professionals must remain alert. After being certified as a Developer Associate, my next goal is to become an AWS professional and I am preparing for the next level exam.”Mr. Murtuza Rampurwala has achieved this certificate after working on AWS services for more than 5 years. He feels that getting certified by the AWS team is just another beginning and he can now focus more effectively on applying all the theoretical knowledge he has obtained. Mr. Murtuza now concentrates on recommending the right solutions to clients for their diverse business needs. As Mr. Murtuza handles a team of developers at Solution Analysts, he shares his AWS insights among other developers.At Solution Analysts (https://www.solutionanalysts.com/), various teams lead by Mr. Murtuza Rampurwala and other experienced technical managers strive to provide advanced IT solutions that can meet the corporate client’s diverse and complex business needs effectively. The Solution Analysts family feels pride and congratulates Mr. Murtuza on his success. Contact Information Solution Analysts

Chris Styris

732-927-5544



www.solutionanalysts.com

31236 Meadowview Square

Delmar, DE 19940, USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Solution Analysts Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend