Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded Gold Honor in Digital Health Awards for Trends in Nurse Staffing Study

Orlando, FL, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it won a gold honor in the 21st Annual Digital Health Awards(SM) for its “Trends in Nurse Staffing Study.” Avant’s study received top distinction in the “digital health media/publications – medical education” category, marking the third time the company has been recognized by the organization.
“It’s an honor to be named a gold award winner in this prestigious and long-standing program,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “We appreciate the engagement from our partners, as we continue to provide innovative and highly personalized content.”
The goal of the Digital Health Awards is to recognize high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. Organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields, it is an extension of the HIRC’s National Health Information Awards(SM). The Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year. Winners for the Fall 2019 program are currently posted on Digital Health Awards’ website at www.HealthAwards.com.
About Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant helps clients improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.avanthealthcare.com.