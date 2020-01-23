Executive Education Academy Charter School Helping Keep Students Healthy and Germ-Free

Press Releases Executive Education Academy Charter... Press Release

The Allentown charter school has purchased a state-of-the-art disinfection system to help keep students safe from harmful contagions.

Allentown, PA, January 23, 2020 --(



This state-of-the-art technology is proven to kill a variety of germs that spread highly contagious diseases like hand/foot/mouth, H1N1, the flu, norovirus, and MRSA. The equipment also effectively kills mold and different fungi that could lead to student illnesses.



“A school is a child’s home away from home,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school. “We want to make sure our students are safe and healthy.”



Lysek stresses that healthy students are more likely to attend class and perform better in their academics. Across the nation, the average student misses nearly 5 days of school per year due to illness. Some elementary school students can develop up to 12 illnesses per year, while older students could develop up to five. Missed class translates into missed lessons, missed homework, and missed opportunities for support.



The Allentown charter school is proud to provide opportunities for students to study in a healthy, happy, and safe environment.



To learn more about Executive Education Academy Charter School, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.



Bruce Johnson

610-841-7044, Ext. 2046



https://www.ee-schools.org



