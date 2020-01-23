PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Executive Education Academy Charter School Helping Keep Students Healthy and Germ-Free


The Allentown charter school has purchased a state-of-the-art disinfection system to help keep students safe from harmful contagions.

Allentown, PA, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With a robust physical education program and a new fresh fruits and vegetables initiative already achieving great success, Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has continued to exhibit its dedication to a healthy student lifestyle by purchasing a Halo disinfection system. The system is widely used by hospitals, schools and universities.

This state-of-the-art technology is proven to kill a variety of germs that spread highly contagious diseases like hand/foot/mouth, H1N1, the flu, norovirus, and MRSA. The equipment also effectively kills mold and different fungi that could lead to student illnesses.

“A school is a child’s home away from home,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school. “We want to make sure our students are safe and healthy.”

Lysek stresses that healthy students are more likely to attend class and perform better in their academics. Across the nation, the average student misses nearly 5 days of school per year due to illness. Some elementary school students can develop up to 12 illnesses per year, while older students could develop up to five. Missed class translates into missed lessons, missed homework, and missed opportunities for support.

The Allentown charter school is proud to provide opportunities for students to study in a healthy, happy, and safe environment.

To learn more about Executive Education Academy Charter School, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.

About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
