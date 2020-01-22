5th Annual Women’s Adventure Giveaway Nominations Open

Press Releases DNK Presents Press Release

Nashville, IN, January 22, 2020 --(



The four selected winners will disconnect from technology, experience a variety of unique activities, build confidence and empower themselves through the great outdoors. Each winner also receives a prize package of exclusive outdoor gear from national and local sponsors. In addition, a select team of inspiring, leading women will join the adventure trip as special guest activity facilitators.



“We are so excited to be hosting the Women’s Adventure Giveaway at Mulberry Gap this year. I attended the event last year as a special guest and had the opportunity to witness first-hand the amazing experiences Danielle & Kate provide for these amazing women. To have the opportunity to be the basecamp for their adventures and lasting memories for years to come is a true honor.” - Kate Gates, Mulberry Gap.



DNK Presents is actively seeking nominations now through February 29, 2020. Nomination submission details and information about the Women’s Adventure Giveaway are available on the DNK Presents website.



https://dnkpresents.com/womens-adventure-giveaway/

https://dnkpresents.com/nominate/



Danielle Wolter Nolan

317-296-4440



https://dnkpresents.com/



