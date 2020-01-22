Press Releases Shaun Leon Beauty Press Release

Receive press releases from Shaun Leon Beauty: By Email RSS Feeds: "Smells Like Success" Shaun Léon Beauty Celebrates a Year of Milestones

Shaun Leon Beauty celebrates a year in business.

Brooklyn, NY, January 22, 2020 --(



“Our first year really feels like a dream come true,” says Shaunya. “My mother and I reached for the stars when we decided to start this business, and it smells like success.”



Shaunya and Leona launched Shaun Leon Beauty on November 30, 2018 and rapidly garnered media coverage as well as becoming a leading force in artisanal, small batch beauty products.



“We both are very passionate about ethical beauty products, so everything in our shop is paraben and cruelty-free,” explains the co-founders. “We’re also realists, so we wanted to make sure our products felt luxurious but were also affordable enough for everyone to try them. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful so fast.”



With goals to debut four new products in the next year, the brand looks to also land on shelves in various cities. “We’ve been listening to our customers and what they need, and we want to fill that void. Hopefully by late Spring/ early Summer we’ll have the items on the site. We are excited and we feel like the customers are really going to love it.”



Shaun Léon’s product selection ranges in price from $8-$48, with free shipping on all orders over $75.



Shaunya and Leona are available for interviews. To schedule, contact info@shaunleon.com.



Follow us on: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @ShaunLeonBeauty



About Shaun Léon Bath & Body:



Shaun Leon Bath & Beauty is an artisanal suite of natural beauty oils and bathing botanicals, sourced globally and handcrafted by Brooklyn natives. Our purpose is to bring harmonious luxury to daily grooming rituals.



The oil blends, bath teas and salt soaks are formulated from natural oils, minerals and herbs. Each product is hand-crafted to ensure effectiveness. At Shaun Léon, we believe that ingredients derived from nature are agents of wellness and self-care. We are proud to deliver an uplifting line of products that will upgrade both your internal and external beauty regimen. More information can be found at www.shaunleon.com.



Email: info@shaunleon.com

www.ShaunLeon.com Brooklyn, NY, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shaun Léon Bath & Body founders Shaunya and Leona Hartley have celebrated their first year in business with three pop-up shops, a segment on Bronxnet: OPEN, and a profile in the Amsterdam News.“Our first year really feels like a dream come true,” says Shaunya. “My mother and I reached for the stars when we decided to start this business, and it smells like success.”Shaunya and Leona launched Shaun Leon Beauty on November 30, 2018 and rapidly garnered media coverage as well as becoming a leading force in artisanal, small batch beauty products.“We both are very passionate about ethical beauty products, so everything in our shop is paraben and cruelty-free,” explains the co-founders. “We’re also realists, so we wanted to make sure our products felt luxurious but were also affordable enough for everyone to try them. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful so fast.”With goals to debut four new products in the next year, the brand looks to also land on shelves in various cities. “We’ve been listening to our customers and what they need, and we want to fill that void. Hopefully by late Spring/ early Summer we’ll have the items on the site. We are excited and we feel like the customers are really going to love it.”Shaun Léon’s product selection ranges in price from $8-$48, with free shipping on all orders over $75.Shaunya and Leona are available for interviews. To schedule, contact info@shaunleon.com.Follow us on: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @ShaunLeonBeautyAbout Shaun Léon Bath & Body:Shaun Leon Bath & Beauty is an artisanal suite of natural beauty oils and bathing botanicals, sourced globally and handcrafted by Brooklyn natives. Our purpose is to bring harmonious luxury to daily grooming rituals.The oil blends, bath teas and salt soaks are formulated from natural oils, minerals and herbs. Each product is hand-crafted to ensure effectiveness. At Shaun Léon, we believe that ingredients derived from nature are agents of wellness and self-care. We are proud to deliver an uplifting line of products that will upgrade both your internal and external beauty regimen. More information can be found at www.shaunleon.com.Email: info@shaunleon.comwww.ShaunLeon.com Contact Information Shaun Leon Beauty

Shaun Leon

917-409-7194



www.ShaunLeon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shaun Leon Beauty