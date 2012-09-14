PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things. CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin,... - November 20, 2019 - Populum

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Phyllis E. Groth Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Phyllis E. Groth of Ida Grove, Iowa has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

Zinrelo’s Loyalty Rewards Program Helps Yon-Ka Paris Achieve 48% Increase in Revenue Yon-Ka Paris is unlocking customer loyalty across multiple dimensions, such as transactional, behavioral, social, and advocacy loyalty using Zinrelo’s Loyalty Rewards Program. - September 27, 2019 - Zinrelo

Dr. Gilbert Lee of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa Receives 2019 Top Doctor Award from San Diego County Medical Society Dr. Gilbert Lee of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa Receives 2019 Top Doctor Award from San Diego County Medical Society for the 13th consecutive year. - September 17, 2019 - Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare Announce Strategic Marketing Tie-Up Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare have entered into a strategic marketing tie-up. As a part of this tie-up, Life & Pursuits’ internationally certified organic personal care products for babies and mothers will be exclusively provided to new mothers across Max Hospital network. This tie-up... - August 23, 2019 - Consul Nature Elements Global Pvt Ltd

The Silked Pillow Sleeve Joins the New Beautycon POP Family at This Year’s 2019 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles Silked, is excited to announce their participation in Beautycon’s first-ever online retail store Beautycon POP. The Beauty Bedding innovation, The Silked Pillow Sleeve made it’s debut to a highly engaged Beautycon’s fanbase this past weekend August 10th & 11th at the LA Convention... - August 14, 2019 - Silked

Lamik Beauty Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign with iFundWomen.com The company's move to a tech enable company is adorned with accolades, the quest for funding highlights the problems for female founders and women of color. Prompting a move to fund within our groups and #showthemwhoweare. - August 13, 2019 - LAMIK Beauty

Zenagen Hair Care Takes on Beautycon Zenagen Hair Care will be attending the 2019 Beautycon Los Angeles event, August 10 - 11, as a festival partner. The brand will be offering exclusive discounts and contest givewaways at Booth #2116. - August 07, 2019 - Zenagen Hair Care

Hair Extensions of Houston Now Offers Hair Care Services Using Products from Kevin Murphy Botanical Hair Care Line The botanical hair care line advocates taking care of your hair with the same attention to detail you give your skin. - August 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

Secret Youth LLC Launches a New Machine Called VelaShape Secret Youth LLC now will be offering Velashape, an FDA cleared treatment to temporarily reduce cellulite. - July 17, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Flash Sales and Free Consultation Services Leading hair extension installation service in Houston is offering flash sales, as well as free consultation services. - July 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

New Face My Makeup App Gives a Whole New Digital Approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween Experience Let’s face it, as young girls mature into tweenhood, mother and daughter moments are harder to come by as she begins to prefer the company of her friends—over Mom. The Face My Makeup app has been launched to give a whole new digital approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween experience. With... - July 03, 2019 - Face My Makeup app

Hair Restoration Done Right: Hair Extensions of Houston Restores Hair Health via Low-Level Light Therapy Leading hair extensions salon introduces Low-Level Light Therapy that helps promote a fuller feeling head of hair. - June 20, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Mitchell Chi on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Fashion & Retail in North America Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG), a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise, announced today that it has brought on board Mitchell Chi as General Manager for Americas for the Fashion & Retail and Manufacturing verticals. Mr. Chi, former Senior Director - Retail... - June 15, 2019 - ICCG

KERACELL® x "La Noche" x Ekin Ozlen Who Fuses Her Passions for Beauty & Music Into One Vessel KERACELL® x La Noche x Ekin, the artist and beauty entrepreneur combine to create a remarkable fusion of both beauty & music. KERACELL® can be found at major retailers such as Dillard's, Macy's.com and KERACELL.com. KERACELL® has a co-starring role within Ekin's "La Noche" single and music video also featuring the emerging creative forces of Idrise, Grant Kemp & Black Mattic. Produced by Lugo Gonzalez of Truemakers Music Group. - June 10, 2019 - KERACELL, Inc.

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - June 04, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

BDA Advises Hwa Sung Cosmetics on Sale to Affirma Capital/SCPE BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, the founder of Hwa Sung Cosmetics (“Hwa Sung”), has agreed to divest a controlling equity stake in Hwa Sung to Affirma Capital, formerly known as Standard Chartered Private Equity (“SCPE”). The value of the transaction is not... - May 24, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Specifically for Vendors of Beauty and Wellness Products, PBW Rolls Out the First Global Marketplace (PBW Pro) Keeping up with the tremendous expansion that the beauty and wellness industry is undergoing, PBW Pro has been revamped with plenty of new features including a free website, staff and client management tools, and more. Retailers can now sell their beauty products, cosmetics, wellness, and fitness products on the recently launched PBW Pro marketplace at the best rates worldwide. - April 11, 2019 - PBW

PiperWai Creator & Co-Founder Leaves the Company Jess Edelstein, creator of PiperWai Natural Deodorant -- a Shark Tank featured product that she originally concocted in her kitchen, exited the company on April 1, 2019, selling her 50% stake in PiperWai, LLC. Edelstein co-founded PiperWai in early 2014. PiperWai Natural Deodorant was the first of its... - April 10, 2019 - Perina Executive Center

Real Bearded Men Announces New Beard Balm Collection with Unique Coffee & Tobacco Aroma Introducing Old Havana Beard Balm, designed to make a man look, feel, and smell like an eccentric gentleman of old colonial heritage, or the casual living, easy going personality of a global wanderer. Or somewhere in between - whatever image is desired. - April 05, 2019 - RealBeardedMen

Tonia DeCosimo Showcases the Innovative Joy Mangano for the Spring 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and powerwoe.com Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine is proud to showcase Joy Mangano, an amazing and innovative woman, on the cover of the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com. With almost 20 years of successful... - April 04, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Lovery Now Offers Private Labeling Services on Special Products for Companies Seeking Personalized Spa Packages Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - March 28, 2019 - Lovery

Airelle Skincare Announces Launch of New Expert Ambassador Program Airelle Skincare, a leading manufacturer and distributor of natural and medical-grade anti-aging skincare products, announced the launch of its new Expert Ambassador Program in order to foster an environment of collaboration amongst medical professionals in the skincare industry. Commenting on the program,... - March 22, 2019 - Airelle Skin

For All Summer Lovers, Lovery Offers a Large Collection of Summer Fragrance-Themed Spa Bath Gift Sets The selection of fragrances at Lovery include classics like orange and mint to new and exciting fragrances like Tuberose and Velvet. - March 21, 2019 - Lovery

Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC

Hair Weaves and Extensions is Now Offering Organic Products and the Autobiography of the Owner, Alithea Robinson, for Sale A leading hair extension installation service in Maryland, Hair Weaves and Extensions, is now offering organic hair care products and the autobiography of the owner, Alithea Robinson, for sale on their website. - March 06, 2019 - Hair Weaves and Extensions

WhiteInsta LLC Releases WhiteInsta Whitening Sponges in Asia WhiteInsta LLC is pleased to announce the release of WhiteInsta whitening sponges in Asia. The product will be available exclusively online and the first 100 clients will have the chance to purchase it at discounted price. Over the past decade, a number of new highly effective skin whitening methods... - February 11, 2019 - WhiteInsta

Tonia DeCosimo Interviews and Features the Revolutionary Bobbi Brown for the Winter 2019 Issue of P.OW.E.R. Magazine and PowerWOE.com Bobbi Brown has been honored and featured as a Woman of Excellence on the cover of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and on PowerWOE.com. She is an entrepreneur, makeup artist, author and speaker and well known for revolutionizing makeup by introducing... - January 29, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Lovery Now Offers Private Labeling Services on Special Products for Companies Seeking Personalized Spa Packages Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - January 24, 2019 - Lovery

Wonect Upgrade wonect.com’s System In December 2018, Wonect upgraded their system wonect.com, its large scale e-commerce website. This upgrade has greatly improved the speed, design, and functionality of the website. - January 16, 2019 - WONECT Co.,Ltd

Sell-Able LLC Establishes 2019 Distribution Partnership with Costco for Several Premium Korean Beauty Products Sell-Able LLC, a distribution and marketing group based out of Anaheim, CA, has shipped multiple orders to Costco as part of an ongoing vendor relationship to offer Costco consumers access to premium K-Beauty products. - January 07, 2019 - Sell-Able LLC

Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited

American Company GrayOff LLC Offers GrayOff Hair Spray in Asia American beauty-oriented company, based in New York, released one of their products on the Asian online market. The product is called GrayOff spray and it is designed to restore the natural colour of the hair as opposed to dyes, and also to restore the production of melanin giving the hair its natural... - December 07, 2018 - GrayOff LLC

Keracell® Multiple Human Cell Stem Cell (MHCsc)™ Technology Launches in Dillard’s Department Stores The World’s First Luxury Cosmeceutical Line Utilizing Multiple Human Cell, Stem Cell Technology (MHCsc)™ for FACE, HAIR, & BODY, Becomes Available in 20+ Dillard’s Locations Across the United States. - October 31, 2018 - KERACELL, Inc.

Giveaway - Mentality Nail Polish Earth Tone Holographic Collection Announcing the epic giveaway of four complete Earth Tone Holographic Collections. - October 18, 2018 - Mentality Cosmetics, Inc.

Skin Actives' Scientific New Vitamin C Toner Skin Actives’ new Vitamin C Toner - October 15, 2018 - Skin Actives

AlpStories - Embracing a New Model for the Creation of Skincare Products AlpStories is reshaping how the beauty consumer will shop in the future, demanding the ability to personalize products to their own skincare needs while using ingredients that are organic and pure. - October 14, 2018 - AlpStories Inc.

Skin Actives Scientific Announces Brand Refresh Skin Actives Scientific is excited to announce a major brand refresh that reflects the company’s evolution. The company's new identity includes a redesign of their logo, packaging, labeling, as well as a new website, store and skin care quiz. It’s now easier for customers to become their... - October 06, 2018 - Skin Actives

The Glamorous and Talented Heather Dubrow Honored as a Woman of Excellence by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Heather Dubrow has been honored as a Woman of Excellence by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements as an Actress, Singer, Television Personality, Author, Host and Entrepreneur. She will be on the cover of the fall issue... - October 05, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized