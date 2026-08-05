Cosmetics News
Get the cover story on the cosmetics industry with news about new products and services, treatments, ingredients and spas. Get business intelligence about new and existing cosmetic companies, retailers, ingredient manufacturers and providers.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
LAVANILA Helped Pioneer Skin-First Fragrance — Now the Industry is Catching Up
As demand for clean fragrance reaches new heights, LAVANILA introduces a discovery set featuring the iconic vanilla collection that helped shape the category nearly two decades ago. - July 28, 2026 - Lavanila
MiraGlow Expands Skincare Bundles Canada Collection with Curated Korean Skincare Sets
MiraGlow expands its Skincare Bundles Canada collection with curated Korean skincare sets designed to support hydration, glowing skin, and personalized K-Beauty routines for Canadian skincare enthusiasts. - July 25, 2026 - MiraGlow
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
GLOW Festival Brings Beauty and Wellness to The Paseo Pasadena on June 7
Southern California’s beauty and wellness lovers are invited to experience GLOW Festival, an immersive open-air market celebrating beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, coming to The Paseo on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. - May 21, 2026 - Svn Social LLC
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Routine, Redefined: Anisa Beauty Introduces the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush. The First Brush That Connects Skincare to Makeup to Elevate the Outcome of Both.
Anisa Beauty, a leader in performance-driven beauty tool innovation, introduces its latest breakthrough: the Dual-Ended Pinnacle Brush - a first-of-its-kind complexion tool designed to unify skincare preparation and makeup application in one intentional, results-driven system. - May 14, 2026 - Anisa Beauty
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
OLEHENRIKSEN Introduces the Limited-Edition Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - The Ultimate “Passport to Chill” for Hydrated, High-Shine Lips with a Cooling Sensation
OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinical Scandinavian skincare brand known for turning efficacious formulas into craveable, sensorial experiences, is serving up a cold treat for summer heat. Meet the new Pout Preserve Chillers Collection - a limited-edition lineup of tropical, peptide-powered lip treatments designed to deliver visibly fuller-looking lips with an instantly refreshing, cooling twist. - April 27, 2026 - OLEHENRIKSEN
Built on Heritage. Powered by Expertise: Atwater Ranks #4 Fastest Rising Grooming Brand in 2026 Creator Advantage Report
ATWATER, the performance-driven men’s skincare brand founded by former Kiehl’s President and grooming authority Chris Salgardo, has been named the #4 fastest rising grooming brand in Traackr’s 2026 Creator Advantage Report, achieving an impressive +180% increase in Brand Vitality... - March 12, 2026 - ATWATER
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
Neen Drops New Nude Glisten Up Lip Gloss Shades — from the Brand Created by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen expands its best-selling Glisten Up Lip Gloss with four new nude shade extensions, bringing the total collection to 13 universally flattering shades. Created by renowned makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, founder of Stila Cosmetics, Glisten Up delivers professional-grade shine, hydration, and... - February 11, 2026 - Neen
COSME Week TOKYO 2026 Concludes with Record Engagement Drawing Over 32,000 Visitors
COSME Week Tokyo 2026 drew 32,563 attendees and 723 exhibitors, showcasing beauty innovations, key seminars, and research forums. Next: Osaka in Sept. – Oct. 2026 and Tokyo in Feb. 2027. - February 02, 2026 - RX
Uni K Wax Grand Opening in Dr. Phillips, Orlando – A New Era of Smoothness
Uni K Wax has officially opened its newest location in Dr. Phillips, Orlando (Grand Oaks Plaza), marking the first new build under CEO Heather Harris. Opened on November 19, 2025, the studio offers a luxurious, modern, and clean space for all waxing needs. Uni K Wax sets a new standard with its proprietary, natural ElastiK™ wax, which is gentler on the skin and adheres to hair, not skin. The brand prioritizes hygiene with a "one customer, one wax warmer" policy. - December 12, 2025 - Uni K Wax
COSME Week TOKYO to Present Complete Cosmetics Supply Chain and Global Networking Opportunities
COSME Week TOKYO spotlights cosmetic innovation across the supply chain with 4 exhibitions and 13 zones. Explore sustainable sourcing, advanced formulations, expert seminars, and global business matching. - December 03, 2025 - RX
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
RX's COSME WEEK TOKYO 2026 Opens Access to Worldwide Beauty Products and Domestic Formulations
COSME Week TOKYO 2026 (Jan 14–16) at Tokyo Big Sight hosts 750 exhibitors from 23 regions. It spotlights Japanese innovations, advanced skincare tech, and global beauty trends—from OEM to finished products. - November 15, 2025 - RX
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Pressies™ Officially Launches Nationwide: Redefining Effortless, Premium Press-on Nails
Pressies™, a new press-on nail brand from the creators of Peppi Gel, officially launched their debut designs nationwide on October 17, 2025 after over a year of research and testing. First introduced with their clear press-on nails on July 29, 2025, Pressies™ delivers salon-quality, ready-to-wear manicures that redefine at-home beauty. - October 21, 2025 - Pressies
COSME Week Tokyo - RX's Hub for Cosmetics, Health, and Ingredients Coming January 2026
COSME Week TOKYO, from Jan. 14-16, 2026, is Japan's top beauty trade show. It unites 750 exhibitors and 33,000 visitors to explore the latest in cosmetics, ingredients, and tech. The event features four specialised exhibitions for business growth. - October 11, 2025 - RX
Zatik Naturals: Authentic Organic Beauty, Powered by Science
Zatik Naturals, a California-based USDA-certified organic brand, is redefining clean beauty with authentically natural, high-performance skincare, haircare, and wellness products. - October 04, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics Launches: Beauty for Women Who Refuse to be Defined by Society
Mama Dora’s Cosmetics, an indie beauty brand founded by Latina entrepreneur Judi Polanco, is launching a bold new line of vegan, cruelty-free lip kits, glosses, and blushes designed for anyone who identifies as a woman and is tired of societal norms dictating beauty, love, and life. The brand reclaims the name "Mama Dora" as a symbol of empowerment and resilience, inviting all women to embrace authenticity and unapologetic self-expression. - September 14, 2025 - Mama Dora's Cosmetics LLC
Glow Empire Expands Affordable Luxury Perfume & Beauty Offerings Across the UK
Glow Empire LTD, based in Milton Keynes, is redefining affordable luxury in the UK with 6,000+ perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products from iconic global brands. Customers benefit from free UK shipping on orders over £50 and a 60-day returns policy. - September 09, 2025 - Glow Empire LTD
Stravellè Redefines Luxury Fragrance with Bold New Collection Launch
Stravellè, the luxury fragrance house built on defining moments, launches The Dominion Collection. Four debut scents: Dominion No. 1, First Light No. 2, Cipher No. 3, and Obsidian No. 4. Born from a journey through 13 countries and over 257 trials, Stravellè creates fragrances that embody presence, power, and seduction. Each scent is a signature, crafted for those who live by their own standard. - August 18, 2025 - House of Stravellè
Access Japan's Premium Beauty Market at COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025
COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025 – Japan’s top beauty event in Osaka (Sept 24–26). Discover skincare, makeup, tech trends, and network with industry experts among 300+ global exhibitors. - August 13, 2025 - RX
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Luxury Meets Lab: Hugo Baralt Redefines Hair Repair with Cutting-Edge Biotech Formulas
Hugo Baralt, founded by Hugo E. Mendoza Cruz, is redefining hair care by merging biotechnology with luxury. Using marine proteins, peptides, and encapsulated nutrients, the brand delivers deep repair and long-term scalp health. Products like the Caviar Reconstruction Line and Multitasker Leave-In are salon-tested and science-backed. With a stylist-first approach and a bold innovation pipeline, Hugo Baralt offers true transformation—rooted in science, refined by elegance. - August 01, 2025 - Hugo Baralt LLC
Cosme Week Osaka 2025 to Spotlight Next Generation Beauty Solutions and Global Collaboration
COSME WEEK OSAKA, hosted by RX Japan from Sept 24–26, 2025 at INTEX Osaka, will attract 17,000+ visitors & 300 exhibitors. The event highlights innovations in raw materials, tech breakthroughs, and academic collaborations in cosmetics. - July 24, 2025 - RX
PETRE Launches Luxurious Cosmetic Line with Exclusive Available Now
“PETRE, a new luxury cosmetic line inspired by timeless strength and beauty, announces its official launch with pre-orders now available,” says Pieta, founder of PETRE. “Crafted with the finest ingredients, PETRE’s lip balms offer a blend of luxury and elegance, celebrating beauty that endures.” - May 20, 2025 - PETRE
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Tatouche Expands Its Reach Across the GCC and Beyond with New eCommerce Platform and Kiosk Openings
Tatouche, a renowned name in luxury beauty, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eCommerce platform, bringing high-end, non-invasive beauty devices to Arab women across the GCC and beyond. With a focus on offering clinical-level results from the comfort of home, Tatouche is set to... - May 06, 2025 - Tatouche
Tatouche Launches eCommerce Platform to Bring High-End Beauty Devices to GCC Market
Tatouche, a leading name in luxury beauty, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce platform, offering cutting-edge, non-invasive beauty devices designed specifically for Arab women in the GCC region. With a focus on delivering clinical-level results from the comfort of home,... - May 06, 2025 - Tatouche
Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj Named Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj of San Ramon, California has been named Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the beauty and cosmetics industry. - April 10, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan. - January 29, 2025 - dermani MEDSPA®
eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods
eBululu.com is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into essential goods, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, hygiene items, and animal food supplies. Known for their commitment in household goods they have been working on offering quality and customer satisfaction... - January 11, 2025 - eBululu.com
ToGoSpa Introduces the Innovative Ice Water Eyes Eye Patches for Hydrated, Youthful Eyes
ToGoSpa Ice Water Eye cooling, hydrating patches are formulated with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to reduce puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. They provide instant relief, leaving eyes refreshed and youthful. Safe for all skin types, including during pregnancy, these patches are perfect for a rejuvenating skincare routine - November 08, 2024 - ToGoSpa
Discover Wow-Worthy Gifts - Introducing the HintHint Holiday Gift Guide 2024
HintHint, a leading wishlist app and platform designed to simplify gift discovery and inspiration, is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Wow Christmas Gift Guide. This year’s guide presents a curated collection of over 1,000 unique gift ideas that cater to a variety of tastes, interests, and budgets. From innovative gadgets and wellness essentials to fashion and home decor, the guide offers thoughtful and distinctive options for everyone on the holiday list. - November 04, 2024 - HintHint
La Par Lifestyle Celebrates First Year of Its Brick and Mortar HQ Providing Healthier Manicures and Pedicures
La Par, a nail salon offering healthier alternatives to traditional nail care, is celebrating its first anniversary on August 3, 2024, 12-6p PST at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA. The event will feature manicures, massages, hair styling, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, birth chart readings, and refreshments. Founder Lisa Tran highlights their commitment to eco-friendly practices. Open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment, La Par offers nail services for all genders. - August 03, 2024 - La Par Lifestyle
Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: 360 Tans Introduces New Spray Tanning Formulas and Clear Solution in Austin, TX
360 Tans, Austin's premier spray tanning salon founded by Natasha, celebrates 20 years with expanded formulas featuring over 50 shades and a clear solution for a flawless tan. Renowned for safe, natural-looking tans, 360 Tans sets the standard in the spray tanning industry. - July 21, 2024 - 360 Tans
Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection
Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.
Moritek Beauty Collaborates with GR8T Magazine to Celebrate the Launch of the Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist in North America
Moritek Beauty disrupts the regular regimen for aging. A pioneer in the field of anti-aging skincare, Moritek is dedicated to the innovation, evolution, and simplification of clean beauty. - April 19, 2024 - Moritek Beauty
Safe & Chic Celebrates 9 Years of Pioneering in Clean Beauty Retail
Safe & Chic, the premier online destination for non-toxic and cruelty-free beauty products, is thrilled to announce its 9th anniversary. Since its inception, Safe & Chic has been at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, offering a curated selection of skincare, makeup, and haircare... - April 02, 2024 - Safe & Chic
SalonInteractive Launches in Square App Marketplace to Provide eCommerce, Marketing, and More to Beauty Professionals
SalonInteractive announced the launch of its integration with Square, the globally trusted software, hardware, and payments company. The new offering enables beauty sellers on Square to incorporate SalonInteractive’s eCommerce and marketing into their Square account directly from the Square App Marketplace. - November 30, 2023 - SalonInteractive
NAJEUQ Cosmetics Shines at The Makeup Shop New York
Independent Woman-Owned, Black-Owned Brand to Showcase at the Metropolitan Pavilion - November 15, 2023 - NAJEUQ, LLC
Introducing Stargaze Glitter Pigments: Cozzette Beauty's Dazzling New Addition to Makeup Artistry
Introducing Stargaze Glitter Pigments: Unleash Your Inner Sparkle this Holiday Season Get ready to shine bright with Stargaze Glitter Pigments. These glorious, fabulous, and brilliant glitter pigments are the perfect addition to your festive makeup. With a wide range of shimmering shades, they allow you to express your creativity and embrace your individuality. when mixed with our matrix mixing liquid, become adhered, waterproof, and long-lasting. - November 06, 2023 - Cozzette Beauty
Lather Green Unveils Aloe & Manuka Honey Skincare Collection: Where Skincare Meets Healthcare
Lather Green, the skincare brand founded by two Licensed Pharmacists, announces an exciting new development - the Aloe & Manuka Honey Skincare Collection. Uniting the powerhouse duo of Aloe Vera and Manuka honey, this transformative line challenges conventional skincare norms, propelling self-care into the realm of healthcare. Discover how Lather Green's innovative fusion captivates conscious consumers and aims to sets a new standard for skincare. - September 15, 2023 - Lather Green