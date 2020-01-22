KorTerra Names Bill Hunt Chief Technology Officer

Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

In this role, Hunt will focus on effectively deploying processes and technology to drive value and growth for our customers. “The opportunity to infuse my experience into the KorTerra’s dynamic, fast-paced environment is particularly exciting,” says Hunt. “I look forward to helping the company grow as we continue to drive an integrated strategy that ensures engaging with KorTerra products is intuitive, convenient, and flexible across all of our customer touchpoints.” Minneapolis, MN, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KorTerra, Inc., a SaaS utility damage prevention software solutions provider located in Minneapolis, MN, has appointed Bill Hunt as its Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Hunt will play a key role in shaping KorTerra’s technology strategy and driving innovation.With 35 years’ experience as a multifaceted technology executive, Hunt’s extensive track record of success spans the direction and development of enterprise architecture designed not only to provide seamless customer experiences, but also maximize data integrity and analytics capabilities.KorTerra’s CEO, Chris Stendal, says, “We have experienced tremendous growth over the years and Bill’s deep technical knowledge, experience, and strategic vision will help guide KorTerra’s SaaS initiatives, cloud strategy, and creation of innovative solutions, while also maximizing value for our clients. Bill possesses the unique qualities of having a strong analytical mind and a track record for being a respected leader with an inspirational management style.”In this role, Hunt will focus on effectively deploying processes and technology to drive value and growth for our customers. “The opportunity to infuse my experience into the KorTerra’s dynamic, fast-paced environment is particularly exciting,” says Hunt. “I look forward to helping the company grow as we continue to drive an integrated strategy that ensures engaging with KorTerra products is intuitive, convenient, and flexible across all of our customer touchpoints.” Contact Information KorTerra

Talia Hanneman

651-304-2104



www.korterra.com



