Cleveland SC Corp. Announces Lewis Dunne as Next Head Coach

Founded in 2018, Cleveland SC Corp. is the premier men’s soccer club representing the sixth city and the incumbent team to beat in the NPSL in 2020. The soccer club is also expected to play in the U.S. Open Cup present by U.S. Soccer as well as the Hank Steinbrecher Cup presented by the United States Adult Soccer Association because of their prominent amateur rank. Cleveland SC will start cup play as early as March 24, 2020. Cleveland, OH, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cleveland SC Corp. announces current Assistant Coach, Lewis Dunne, as its next Head Coach entering the 2020 season.“This is a natural progression as Lewis was such a huge piece to our success in 2018 as a player and again in 2019 as an assistant,” said Samuel T. Seibert, President at Cleveland SC Corp.Coach Dunne is coming off an extremely productive 2019 season. As an assistant, Coach Dunne also assisted in Lake Erie College’s run to a #1 seed in the NCAA Division II playoffs with an 18-3 record in 2019 The Ellesmere Port, England native is expected to continue Cleveland SC’s dominance in the newly named Rust Belt Conference of the NPSL.Founded in 2018, Cleveland SC Corp. is the premier men’s soccer club representing the sixth city and the incumbent team to beat in the NPSL in 2020. The soccer club is also expected to play in the U.S. Open Cup present by U.S. Soccer as well as the Hank Steinbrecher Cup presented by the United States Adult Soccer Association because of their prominent amateur rank. Cleveland SC will start cup play as early as March 24, 2020.