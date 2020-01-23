Fairfax Roofing Company Answers Questions About Roof Replacement in Winter

Press Releases Beyond Exteriors Press Release

Chantilly, VA, January 23, 2020 --(



Several situations may cause homeowners to wonder whether it's time for a roof replacement. Sudden leaks can be one reason to consider a new roof, as water in the home can lead to warped walls, mold, and even cracked foundations. If you notice a number of missing shingles, bald spots on the roof, and similar damage, a new roof may be in order as well. It's natural to wonder whether winter is really the best time to be doing such extensive outdoor work, but in reality, replacing your roof in the winter can be an excellent choice.



It's important to avoid further damage by replacing your roof as soon as it's deemed necessary, even if that means replacing your roof in the winter. Replacing your roof during colder weather allows your roofer to individually seal asphalt shingles to the roof, instead of letting the heat from the sun seal them all at once, creating a better bond. Because most people prefer waiting until the spring to replace their roofs, your local roofer will likely have more time in their schedule for your project, so you'll have your new roof faster. Best of all, you can be sure that you'll receive the same high quality of work. Professional roofers are well trained in how to complete a strong roof replacement no matter the season, so you won't risk a shoddy job just because of the weather.



Speak to a professional roofing contractor to have them perform an evaluation and help you determine whether you require a roof replacement or more basic roof repair. The experienced contractors at Beyond Exteriors can provide you with additional information and a free consultation to help you better understand your roof's needs. The company can be contacted online at https://www.beyondexteriors.com or by phone at 703-854-9820. Beyond Exteriors is located at 14524 Lee Road, Unit E, Chantilly, VA 20151.

