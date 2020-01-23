Deqode Launches Its Subsidiary Firm MozoCloud - An End-to-End Cloud Computing Services Provider

Press Releases Deqode Press Release

Deqode is a blockchain service provider with a proven history of helping enterprises unlock the value of blockchain technology. With MozoCloud, the Deqode group aims to transform businesses through their deep expertise in cloud computing. San Jose, CA, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Deqode, a global leader in blockchain solutions and end-to-end services, today announced the launch of its subsidiary firm MozoCloud, a cloud computing service provider that brings together expertise in all the major cloud platforms and activities to help accelerate the development and use of cloud computing technologies globally.Cloud computing cloud isn’t just another "technical requirement" that businesses need today - rather it is a technical necessity. The cloud services of MozoCloud will enable startups and large enterprises to seamlessly navigate through their journey towards the cloud. The newly launched cloud services include DevOps services, cloud migration services, building cloud-native apps, cloud managed services, hyper-automation, cloud analytics, and cloud advisory services."Working on some of the biggest projects in crypto in the past 5 years, we found out that every one of them required dedicated cloud experts, which we slowly began housing," said Ankur Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of Deqode. "Our expertise was so overwhelming, that we started a separate cloud wing - which slowly evolved into MozoCloud."Deqode is a blockchain service provider with a proven history of helping enterprises unlock the value of blockchain technology. With MozoCloud, the Deqode group aims to transform businesses through their deep expertise in cloud computing. Contact Information Deqode

