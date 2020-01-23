PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Binge Informer

Press Release

Receive press releases from Binge Informer: By Email RSS Feeds:

Binge Informer Launches Entertainment Website Featuring Movies and Series


Bingeinformer is a new entertainment website featuring articles and lists about movies and series.

Lucknow, India, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Binge Informer is going to be the one-stop destination for all movie lovers for getting the latest updates about their favorite movies and series. Here visitors can find about the latest and upcoming Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Along with that, visitors can also find news and updates related to different movies and series to binge-watch.

Binge Informer is a movie blog where visitors will find the best movies and series suggestions from different genres to watch in their free time or anytime. All the movies and series are regularly updated so that visitors don’t have to hassle to find any latest movie and series.

The movies and series are further divided into genres so that it becomes easy for binge watchers to find movies and series of any specific genre without any problem. The genre page of movies and series shows all the movies and series which were uploaded under that particular genre.

Apart from the movie and series suggestions, Binge Informer also provides its visitors with the latest news related to their favorite movies and TV shows regularly. So that visitors become aware of what’s happening in the movie and television world.

Binge Informer also posts different lists about best movies and series of the week, upcoming movies and series, best moments from different movies and series, popular quotes from different movies and series and many others.
Contact Information
Binge Informer
Vaibhav Jaiswal
9648968026
Contact
Bingeinformer.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Binge Informer
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help