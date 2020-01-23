XTM v12.2: Visual, Connected and Versatile Translation Technology

Press Releases XTM International Press Release



London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2020 --(



In-context translation with XTM Visual Mode



The new version of XTM incorporates the redesigned XTM Visual Editor into XTM Workbench. This is an extremely convenient solution for linguists as they have the option to use the Visual Mode to provide real time WYSIWYG previews, for any of the compatible file types.



LQA functionality has been added to the docked panel of XTM Workbench proving a convenient and easy way to score the quality of translation. Interactive previews have also been introduced for Adobe InDesign and MS Word files. Segment comments can now be easily filtered using a dropdown menu. Lastly, users can now create penalty profiles to penalize TM matches based on the segment ID.



“We are proud to deliver this update to XTM, to enhance the most feature-rich online translation environment. Adding the brand-new Visual Mode to the linguist’s toolset will result in increased quality and productivity. XTM v12.2 is a compelling choice for enterprises and LSPs seeking an efficient, connected, and versatile translation management system,” comments Bob Willans, CEO of XTM International.



Extended interoperability



The range of connectors for XTM has been enhanced with a new integration for Microsoft Excel 365, and XTM Connect for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) now supports AEM v 6.4 and 6.5. The new update also offers improvements to existing integrations including WordPress and GIT and provides improved MT use with additional features for SDL BeGlobal, and a new integration with Google AutoML.



Jagoda Modrzynska

+48 61 654 91 54



https://xtm.cloud



