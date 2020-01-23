Owner of Pack-It-In Dumpsters Announces Opening of New Sealcoating Business in Glens Falls, NY

Press Releases Pack-It-In Dumpsters Press Release

Wilson is known among the local community for winning The Post-Star’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. Pack-It-In Dumpsters, his first business, was voted by the daily newspaper’s 10,000 readers as their favorite in the category of “Best Garbage Service Company.”



Wilson now wants the Glens Falls community to know about his new asphalt sealcoating venture, New Finish Sealcoating. He says that this new driveway sealcoating company will follow in the same footsteps as his renowned dumpster company.



“Folks in Glens Falls can trust that New Finish Sealcoating will deliver the same ethical, reliable service that they’re already familiar with from Pack-It-In Dumpsters,” Wilson explains.



He continues, “As a business owner, my number-one priority has always been customer experience and satisfaction. That’s why local customers voted for me in the Readers’ Choice Awards in 2018. And it’s why they can confidently trust me to carry on that tradition and deliver exceptional blacktop sealcoating at competitive rates.”



New Finish Sealcoating provides driveway sealing services in Glens Falls and surrounding communities. Wilson says his company is different from other sealcoating contractors because his team always uses a brush application instead of spray-on:



“It’s yet another way we commit to doing what’s best for our customers and giving them the best outcome possible.”



About:

Chaz Wilson

(518) 791-3598



www.packitindumpsters.com



