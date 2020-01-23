Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics is New Global Franchise Distributor for T1 Nexus

T1 Nexus Integrates Top Manufacturers for Leading-Edge High-Speed Optoelectronic Integrated Devices with Short Lead Times

Northvale, NJ, January 23, 2020 --(



T1Nexus offers a full line of Optical Transceivers and embedded subcomponents including SFP, SFP+, QSFP, DACs and AOCs, that can be fully TAA Compliant. With Data Center and OCP/Hyperscale optical transceivers with Lower Power and Extended Temperature to Optical By-pass Modules, 5G Front-haul and backhaul, Broadcast Video line - SDI video transceivers and industry unique disruptors such as the Aperto SDO, Software Defined Optics eeprom encoder in the Cloud, and Rack Bundled AOC and DAC harnesses, T1Nexus is truly a leader in cost-effective Optics technology.



From its R&D, Warehouse and Testing Lab in California, T1 Nexus applies networking solutions from highly select vertically integrated transceiver and cable manufacturers in the United States, EMEA and Asia. This means they’re always in an ideal time zone to deliver same-day shipping and continuous support around the clock. On top of which, lead times are short, either next day or within one to two weeks.



“T1Nexus is pleased to partner with New Yorker Electronics to offer the most cost effective and high quality Optical Transceivers to the Federal, OEM, Carrier and Enterprise customers,” said T1Nexus Vice President of Sales Michael Dinan. “As networks and bandwidth continue to become a more critical part of our digital lives, T1Nexus Optics are the best means of reducing inherent costs while improving network resiliency and better managing a previously complex and critical component of every network.”



This vertical integration of high-volume manufacturers allows T1 Nexus to supply the most advanced, future-proof design capabilities with deep engineering support. It also enables T1 Nexus and New Yorker Electronics deliver low-cost direct pricing, making it a less expensive and more effective option than simply adding more hardware to a design.



“This new alliance will allow our customers to build powerful, cost-effective network solutions while reducing inherent infrastructure costs. It will allow them to develop recurring revenues in an ever-expanding optics industry while competing with emerging and competitive technologies,” noted Sandy Slivka, CEO of New Yorker Electronics. “It’s a partnership that will reduce costs for those moving away from vendor lock-in contracts, avoiding tariffs or simply reducing their BOM.”



In addition, T1 Nexus offers cutting edge solutions for 5G (including front haul and back haul), next generation data center architectures including Open Compute platform integration and innovative Wireless Broadband networks. This allows carriers, data-centers, corporate campuses and enterprises to meet their network capacity needs now and going forward.



T1 Nexus conducts its development and interoperable testing in the United States with Taiwan or the USA listed as the country of origin. It complies with TAA and is preferred by Military, Aerospace and Department of Defense agencies.



Features & Benefits:

· 20% power saving on 100G SR4 reduces OpEx for Data Centers/Enterprise

· Industrial temperature and 85°C versions available (100G SR4 ET)

· Special/Custom products: Rapid Prototyping and Low MOQ

· Lowest Cost 100G-SR, 100G-LR, 100G-DAC and 100G-AOC on the market

· DWDM Open Line DCI, Data Center Interconnect, platform

· 100G and 400G PAM4 QSFP’s up to 500M over SMF

· Ongoing Reliability Testing (ORT) provides additional quality assurance

· Guaranteed Interoperability

· Tariff-Free Available

· Plug-n-Play “Rack-DACs”, pre-terminated DAC Bundled harness up to 48 SFP or QSFPs



As a franchise distributor for T1 Nexus, New Yorker Electronics will supply its Passive Optical Networking solutions, Multiplexers and OADMs, Super-WiFi Wireless Broadband and Transceivers and Cables. The firms will also offer consulting on optical network deployment, code development and initiating coding operations.



New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the signing of a new franchise distribution agreement with T1 Nexus to supply High-Speed Optoelectronic Integrated Devices and Optics to a global market. With two decades of optical communication and networking experience, T1 Nexus delivers highly advanced Transceiver Module, AOC/Fanout, Optical Bypass and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) solutions. Its newest distributor, New Yorker Electronics, is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified global distributor of electronic components operating entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels.T1Nexus offers a full line of Optical Transceivers and embedded subcomponents including SFP, SFP+, QSFP, DACs and AOCs, that can be fully TAA Compliant. With Data Center and OCP/Hyperscale optical transceivers with Lower Power and Extended Temperature to Optical By-pass Modules, 5G Front-haul and backhaul, Broadcast Video line - SDI video transceivers and industry unique disruptors such as the Aperto SDO, Software Defined Optics eeprom encoder in the Cloud, and Rack Bundled AOC and DAC harnesses, T1Nexus is truly a leader in cost-effective Optics technology.From its R&D, Warehouse and Testing Lab in California, T1 Nexus applies networking solutions from highly select vertically integrated transceiver and cable manufacturers in the United States, EMEA and Asia. This means they’re always in an ideal time zone to deliver same-day shipping and continuous support around the clock. On top of which, lead times are short, either next day or within one to two weeks.“T1Nexus is pleased to partner with New Yorker Electronics to offer the most cost effective and high quality Optical Transceivers to the Federal, OEM, Carrier and Enterprise customers,” said T1Nexus Vice President of Sales Michael Dinan. “As networks and bandwidth continue to become a more critical part of our digital lives, T1Nexus Optics are the best means of reducing inherent costs while improving network resiliency and better managing a previously complex and critical component of every network.”This vertical integration of high-volume manufacturers allows T1 Nexus to supply the most advanced, future-proof design capabilities with deep engineering support. It also enables T1 Nexus and New Yorker Electronics deliver low-cost direct pricing, making it a less expensive and more effective option than simply adding more hardware to a design.“This new alliance will allow our customers to build powerful, cost-effective network solutions while reducing inherent infrastructure costs. It will allow them to develop recurring revenues in an ever-expanding optics industry while competing with emerging and competitive technologies,” noted Sandy Slivka, CEO of New Yorker Electronics. “It’s a partnership that will reduce costs for those moving away from vendor lock-in contracts, avoiding tariffs or simply reducing their BOM.”In addition, T1 Nexus offers cutting edge solutions for 5G (including front haul and back haul), next generation data center architectures including Open Compute platform integration and innovative Wireless Broadband networks. This allows carriers, data-centers, corporate campuses and enterprises to meet their network capacity needs now and going forward.T1 Nexus conducts its development and interoperable testing in the United States with Taiwan or the USA listed as the country of origin. It complies with TAA and is preferred by Military, Aerospace and Department of Defense agencies.Features & Benefits:· 20% power saving on 100G SR4 reduces OpEx for Data Centers/Enterprise· Industrial temperature and 85°C versions available (100G SR4 ET)· Special/Custom products: Rapid Prototyping and Low MOQ· Lowest Cost 100G-SR, 100G-LR, 100G-DAC and 100G-AOC on the market· DWDM Open Line DCI, Data Center Interconnect, platform· 100G and 400G PAM4 QSFP’s up to 500M over SMF· Ongoing Reliability Testing (ORT) provides additional quality assurance· Guaranteed Interoperability· Tariff-Free Available· Plug-n-Play “Rack-DACs”, pre-terminated DAC Bundled harness up to 48 SFP or QSFPsAs a franchise distributor for T1 Nexus, New Yorker Electronics will supply its Passive Optical Networking solutions, Multiplexers and OADMs, Super-WiFi Wireless Broadband and Transceivers and Cables. The firms will also offer consulting on optical network deployment, code development and initiating coding operations.New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend