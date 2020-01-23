Keyfactor Announces DevOps Integrations to Address Identity and Access Management Security Risk

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Cleveland, OH, January 23, 2020 --(



“DevOps has radically improved agility and application delivery in organizations large and small,” said Ted Shorter, chief technology officer and co-founder at Keyfactor. “Yet new DevOps processes and tooling have struggled to align security within workflows - software security typically takes more time than DevOps-centered software delivery cycles allow.”



A rise in cryptographic-based attacks, like last year’s ASUS attack, exploit third-party software and its digital certificates, allowing attackers to connect to sensitive backend systems or push malware through updater tools. Recent research indicates a 39% likelihood that organizations will experience a similar server certificate or key misuse incident over the next two years.



According to research firm Gartner Inc., “Proper secrets management, including certificate and key management, is crucial to security agile applications.”(1)



Digital certificates have long played an integral – if not routine - role in DevOps workflows, securing authentication across users, devices and applications. The secure identities the certificates establish reinforce key DevOps practices within infrastructure, pipeline, code and microservices integration, thereby bridging the DevSecOps gap and the ability to mitigate security risk.



“Our mission is to help DevOps teams establish critical trust at design through comprehensive and complete cryptographic management,” said Shorter. “We want to make it easy to apply cloud-first, crypto-agility at scale to ensure all connections – especially those critical to business and human life – are trusted.”



Keyfactor offers cloud-hosted PKI-as-a-Service infrastructure through integrated certificate and key management, secure signing and secure IoT device design. The platform provides discovery, integration and orchestration capabilities, enabling teams to gain complete crypto-agility, extensibility and visibility.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to escape the exposure epidemic – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.



(1) The Resurgence of PKI in Certificate Management, the IoT and DevOps. October 2018.



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



