New Year, Better Stress Management - Triad Lifestyle Medicine Provides Expert Advice

Health expert and medical provider Tiffany Allen discusses the types of stress, how they affect us and how to better manage stress in 2020.

There are two kinds of stress. Yes, there are a million different things that stress us out ... but they fall into one of two categories.



Perceived stress – this is what the body perceives as threatening. This typically stems from the person’s own beliefs and experiences. An example would be stress associated with public speaking. This can not actually harm the person, however, it is perceived as stress.



Real stress – this is, of course, events that could harm a person. We can experience this while driving, for example.



Most stress is perceived stress and is typically related to relationships, jobs, our perception of how others will see us, traumatic memories, etc. Perceived stress increases cortisol levels. This can lead to poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits (skipping meals, making rash/unhealthy choices, overeating, binge eating, etc.), mental health concerns, inflammation (think worsening skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema), GI issues (like IBS, reflux, constipation) and more.



All of these things lead to burnout. It is necessary at that time to help the patient take control of their stress (again, which is most often perceived stress). First is the need to educate patients to overcome challenges. This can involve journaling stress and what the potential outcome will be of that stressor. Likely once they write it down they will be able to see it is only perceived stress and not real stress and cannot truly harm them.



To help balance cortisol levels you can also be sure to eat healthy, low sugar meals, increase water intake, ensure adequate rest, and make time for mediation and exercise to help clear the mind.



Triad Lifestyle Medicine is a female-owned lifestyle medicine clinic in High Point, NC. Tiffany Allen, FNP-C, WHNP-BC is the clinic's provider. The healthcare practice provides individualized Wellness plans to help patients reach optimal health, supported by Wellness Memberships with ongoing health coaching. By focusing on the entire person - body, mind and spirit - Triad Lifestyle Medicine is able to develop personalized lifestyle recommendations that focus on the root causes of a condition.

