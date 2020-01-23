Geographic Solutions Announces Opening of Central Region Office in Austin, Texas

Press Releases Geographic Solutions, Inc. Press Release

Geographic Solutions is pleased to announce its further expansion and opening of an additional office location in Texas.

Palm Harbor, FL, January 23, 2020 --(



“Geographic Solutions is excited to establish our footprint in Texas,” said President, Paul Toomey. “The addition will help us support our company’s current and future growth, as well as make us more agile and better able to serve our domestic Southwest clients.”



The expansion of the brand will allow Geographic Solutions to strategically leverage Austin’s impressive talent pool in order to enhance its products line and support their client base. The addition of the central-regional office comes on the coattails of the company’s successful launch of the WorkInTexas system, done so in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission.



For more information on Geographic Solutions, please contact Hallie Leverich-Purvis, Marketing and Communications Team Lead at at 727-786-7955 or HLeverich@geosolinc.com.



