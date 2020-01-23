Justice Tax, LLC Donates to Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Press Releases Justice Tax, LLC Press Release

“When we hear that our local community needs help, we’re eager to assist in any way that we can,” stated Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. “Justice Tax was founded on the core principle to help as many people as possible and giving back to our community is a large part of that.”



All donations made during the telethon were matched 125% or $1.25 for every dollar donated by the Baptist Health Endowment which more than doubled each donation made.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Jacksonville, FL, January 23, 2020 -- Justice Tax, LLC heard the call from local television station, News4Jax, to donate to the Wolfson Children's Hospital and immediately donated funds to assist. The Wolfson Children's Hospital is urgently raising money in order to provide more treatment and services to sick children at the level of quality that the hospital is well-known for. News4Jax hosted a live telethon for the Wolfson Children's Hospital's fundraiser.

"When we hear that our local community needs help, we're eager to assist in any way that we can," stated Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. "Justice Tax was founded on the core principle to help as many people as possible and giving back to our community is a large part of that."

All donations made during the telethon were matched 125% or $1.25 for every dollar donated by the Baptist Health Endowment which more than doubled each donation made.

About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.

