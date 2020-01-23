Commercient and Velocity Werx Signed Partnership to Provide to Salesforce Customers Premier Cloud Technology

Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Velocity Werx, a Salesforce Consulting Firm in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to provide premier cloud technology to Salesforce customers.

With more than 20 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrates their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Velocity Werx Ltd., is a Salesforce Consulting Firm located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. They are a premier cloud technology consulting firm that is uniquely positioned to offer great value to local, national and international clients. They help companies of all sizes maximize their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) investment by providing impactful Salesforce solutions that support their business processes and drive user adoption.



“Commercient allows us to offer our clients a fully supported integration solution without custom code and constant maintenance. Through our partnership with Commercient, we are able to leverage the potential of ERP and CRM integration technology to win over more clients,” said Trevor Perraton, CEO of Velocity Werx. And continues: “Using Commercient, our clients’ accounts, contacts and sales data can be bi-directionally SYNC’D and made available for further development, reports, dashboards, triggers, or workflows.”



As a company leveraging newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



About Commercient

