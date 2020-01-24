Our Ventura TV Recently Surpassed More Than 1,000 Productions

Press Releases Our Ventura TV Press Release

Our Ventura TV is an award-winning weekly talk show, broadcasted on Ventura Cable TV Channel 6 and online at www.ourventura.com. Find them on all social media networks. For production and becoming a guest on the show, please see their site and click, "Contact."

Ventura, CA, January 24, 2020 --(



Have a message you want to get out to the community? Come and be a guest on Our Ventura TV.



Our Ventura TV is an award-winning, weekly talk-show television series broadcast on Ventura Cable Channel 6 TV and also published on OurVentura.com, as well as on social media networks. For over ten years, the programs have feature stories from nonprofits, community advocates, leaders, artists and organizations who contribute in some way to the Ventura County Community. In fact, anyone who contributes to the theme of “People doing good things in Ventura County” is welcome to be interviewed as a guest.



The show's executive producer, George Alger stated, "In the past decade, we’ve posted over 1000 segments online and broadcast programs on Ventura Cable Channel 6."



Our Ventura TV is primarily known for its studio talk-show segments, although additional productions occur outside the studio.



The show director, Michelle Hoover said, "We have a fantastic crew who are all about keeping things running efficiently." The weekly cable TV series is sponsored by Nonprofit Fire, Skyworks Marketing and GWC Productions.



Additionally, the production team also creates video and TV productions for commercial messages and businesses in the community.



The Our Ventura TV production team includes behind-the-camera crew who manage the lighting, audio and multi-camera set, as well as the pre- and post-production work to bring the interviews and other segments online and to local TV.



Our TV hosts help guests share their stories. Our Ventura TV Host, Sandra Siepak stated, "It's an honor to present discussions about many people doing good things in Ventura County on our program."



Our Ventura TV shows are broadcast on Ventura Cable Channel 6 on Sundays at 2:00 pm, Tuesdays at 9:00 pm and Saturdays at noon, as well as additional floating times. Every week there is a new show and each program is broadcast 5 times per week. Many of the studio talk show segments are about 15 minutes in length. Additionally, there is music, theatrical and other entertainment productions.



Sandra Siepak TV Host/Media Contact

818 263-5507



www.ourventura.com



