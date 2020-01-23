The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Springfield and Eugene

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Investor Special in Springfield and Remodeled Home in Eugene.

Eugene, OR, January 23, 2020 --



This home was an investor special in Springfield and offered a large floor plan on an ample sized lot. Allowed for easy access to main street and HWY 126.



520 W 40th Ave. was listed for $439,900.



This mid century home is newly remodeled with a formal living and dining room. It featured vaulted ceilings with wood beam accents and engineered hardwood floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located downstairs as well as the laundry room, the master suite offers an oversized sliding glass door and a private bathroom with lots of closet space. Outside you will find two large concrete patios, a deck on the main level, and an oversized garage.



The buyer's for 312 S 52nd Place and 520 W 40th Ave. are secured and now officially in escrow.



If you are interested in other homes in the Eugene/Springfield area or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.



Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



