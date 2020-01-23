Heir to the Underworld: The New Gods of Olympus, Book 1 by JB Dennis is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

Heir to the Underworld: The New Gods of Olympus, Book 1 is a Greek and Roman fantasy/fiction story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Sumrall, MS, January 23, 2020 --(

Fourteen young mortals find themselves the unexpected heirs to the powers of the ancient Greek gods. Benjamin Darke, the new god of the dead, soon discovers that being a god isn’t as easy as one might expect.



Heir to the Underworld: The New Gods of Olympus, Book 1 is available now from Amazon for $2.99 (e-book) or $12.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.



Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.



Amazon Link:

​https://www.amazon.com/Heir-Underworld-Gods-Olympus-Book/dp/1947381202/ref=sr_1_1?crid=26X8V8V0NDNI5&keywords=heir+to+the+underworld&qid=1579630678&sprefix=Heir+to+the+Under%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-1 Sumrall, MS, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About the Book:Fourteen young mortals find themselves the unexpected heirs to the powers of the ancient Greek gods. Benjamin Darke, the new god of the dead, soon discovers that being a god isn’t as easy as one might expect.Heir to the Underworld: The New Gods of Olympus, Book 1 is available now from Amazon for $2.99 (e-book) or $12.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.Amazon Link:​https://www.amazon.com/Heir-Underworld-Gods-Olympus-Book/dp/1947381202/ref=sr_1_1?crid=26X8V8V0NDNI5&keywords=heir+to+the+underworld&qid=1579630678&sprefix=Heir+to+the+Under%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-1