Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fairmas GmbH Press Release

Receive press releases from Fairmas GmbH: By Email RSS Feeds: Fairmas Further Expands with Valencia Representative Office

Carla Richart represents Berlin-based hotel software developer Fairmas in Spain.

Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2020 --(



"The hotel industry within Europe and in Spain in particular, has developed a high demand for financial planning, revenue monitoring and controlling tools as a result of the increase in market developments over the last four years," says Niels Schröder, Managing Director of Fairmas, explaining the decision. "With Carla Richart, we have a tourism expert on the ground with experience in hotel management and the world of online travel agencies (OTAs). She is familiar with the development of the Spanish hotel market, knowledgeable about the regional differences and speaks the language. During her time in our Berlin headquarters, she did not only obtain extensive training on our Fairmas software but has also successfully established many interesting contacts with Spanish individual and chain hotels whom she is ready to meet."



The success of Fairmas, which was founded in 2003 by three experienced hotel managers, proves that their company strategy is right. Long before digitization took off in the hotel industry, Fairmas was already enjoying a distinct reputation - a hotel specialist for process optimization through intelligent software solutions when they started with hotel benchmarking. Today, the core of Fairmas solutions is the financial planning software, FairPlanner. The hotel-specific SaaS planning software for the creation of budgets and forecasts is based on the Uniform Systems of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI), a worldwide standard chart of accounts specifically for hotels. The automated data import enables FairPlanner to process revenue and expenses efficiently with the use of actual values from the hotel accounting system and property management system (PMS). What is special about FairPlanner is that it does not only map all revenues and expenses for all hotel areas but also automate the actual planning using drivers, among others. It is also extremely flexible in terms of data granularity in its reporting making it an effective management information system for all levels.



"We have an established presence in Spain with customers including Barceló Hotels & Resorts, the renowned VIVOOD, as well as hotels from IBB Hotel Collection and InterContinental Hotels Group. However, having my workplace in Valencia shortens the distance so we can strengthen our existing customer relationships and I can actively expand the Fairmas network given the demand," says Carla Richart.



Over the past four years, the Spanish hotel market has become increasingly attractive compared to other European countries with the annual turnover rising from 4% to 8% per year, varying by region. The supporting factors include functioning infrastructure (22 airports ensure the convenient arrival of 73% of all tourists), the extension of seasonal travel periods and the loss of attractiveness of some tourist destinations due to political uncertainties. At the same time, the investment volume in Spain’s hotel sector grew and reached a new record level of 4.81 billion in 2018. Today's Spanish hotel market is characterized by the steady growth of competitive pressure and the increased market entry of internationally operating hotel chains and investment companies.



About Fairmas:

Fairmas GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, develops web-based financial planning, controlling and management reporting solutions as well as daily benchmarking (in Germany) especially for the hotel industry. Fairmas software solutions integrate easily into the hotel's existing IT software environment and interface efficiently with all major property management systems (PMS), accounting systems and document management systems, among others. Fairmas has been a strong partner to the hospitality industry for more than 16 years. Currently, over 11,000 users in more than 4,000 hotels worldwide are using the company’s software solutions – from global hotel chains, to leisure hotels and privately owned hotels. Experienced executives from the industry secure the hotel industry know-how, while a team of 43 hotel and IT specialists ensures the creative solutions of tailor-made software products.



For more information or free demonstration, please visit www.fairmas.com. Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carla Richart is responsible for the business development of Fairmas GmbH within the Spanish hotel market, as she moves from Berlin back to her hometown of Valencia. She takes charge of the hotel software company’s representation in the Iberian Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect. Following the first opening of a representative office in Amsterdam in 2018, this second one in Europe is a further step by the Berlin-headquartered Fairmas towards expansion. This fulfills the aim of increasing its market share in the area of financial planning and revenue software for the hotel industry in Europe."The hotel industry within Europe and in Spain in particular, has developed a high demand for financial planning, revenue monitoring and controlling tools as a result of the increase in market developments over the last four years," says Niels Schröder, Managing Director of Fairmas, explaining the decision. "With Carla Richart, we have a tourism expert on the ground with experience in hotel management and the world of online travel agencies (OTAs). She is familiar with the development of the Spanish hotel market, knowledgeable about the regional differences and speaks the language. During her time in our Berlin headquarters, she did not only obtain extensive training on our Fairmas software but has also successfully established many interesting contacts with Spanish individual and chain hotels whom she is ready to meet."The success of Fairmas, which was founded in 2003 by three experienced hotel managers, proves that their company strategy is right. Long before digitization took off in the hotel industry, Fairmas was already enjoying a distinct reputation - a hotel specialist for process optimization through intelligent software solutions when they started with hotel benchmarking. Today, the core of Fairmas solutions is the financial planning software, FairPlanner. The hotel-specific SaaS planning software for the creation of budgets and forecasts is based on the Uniform Systems of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI), a worldwide standard chart of accounts specifically for hotels. The automated data import enables FairPlanner to process revenue and expenses efficiently with the use of actual values from the hotel accounting system and property management system (PMS). What is special about FairPlanner is that it does not only map all revenues and expenses for all hotel areas but also automate the actual planning using drivers, among others. It is also extremely flexible in terms of data granularity in its reporting making it an effective management information system for all levels."We have an established presence in Spain with customers including Barceló Hotels & Resorts, the renowned VIVOOD, as well as hotels from IBB Hotel Collection and InterContinental Hotels Group. However, having my workplace in Valencia shortens the distance so we can strengthen our existing customer relationships and I can actively expand the Fairmas network given the demand," says Carla Richart.Over the past four years, the Spanish hotel market has become increasingly attractive compared to other European countries with the annual turnover rising from 4% to 8% per year, varying by region. The supporting factors include functioning infrastructure (22 airports ensure the convenient arrival of 73% of all tourists), the extension of seasonal travel periods and the loss of attractiveness of some tourist destinations due to political uncertainties. At the same time, the investment volume in Spain’s hotel sector grew and reached a new record level of 4.81 billion in 2018. Today's Spanish hotel market is characterized by the steady growth of competitive pressure and the increased market entry of internationally operating hotel chains and investment companies.About Fairmas:Fairmas GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, develops web-based financial planning, controlling and management reporting solutions as well as daily benchmarking (in Germany) especially for the hotel industry. Fairmas software solutions integrate easily into the hotel's existing IT software environment and interface efficiently with all major property management systems (PMS), accounting systems and document management systems, among others. Fairmas has been a strong partner to the hospitality industry for more than 16 years. Currently, over 11,000 users in more than 4,000 hotels worldwide are using the company’s software solutions – from global hotel chains, to leisure hotels and privately owned hotels. Experienced executives from the industry secure the hotel industry know-how, while a team of 43 hotel and IT specialists ensures the creative solutions of tailor-made software products.For more information or free demonstration, please visit www.fairmas.com. Contact Information Fairmas GmbH

Christina Niessen

+4930322940520



www.fairmas.com

Sachsendamm 2

10829 Berlin, Germany



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fairmas GmbH Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend