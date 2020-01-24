Systweak Software’s Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro Now on Microsoft Store



The highly trusted duplicate photos cleaner app is stronger than ever.

Jaipur, India, January 24, 2020 --(



Duplicate Photos Fixer is a simple yet powerful cleaning tool that identifies multiple copies of the same photos, alongside similar looking images. Once duplicate photos are identified, users can then clean them in a single click to recover considerable space on their Windows PC. Additionally, users can also customize the matching criteria for duplicate identification to make the scan results more accurate. Listed below are some features of Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro.



· Drag and drop files or folder to scan for duplicates.

· Identifies both exact copies and similar looking photos.

· Also supports duplicate cleaning in external storage devices.

· Auto-Mark function allows quick duplicate cleaning.



“Clogged hard disk is one of the major problems that PC users suffer from across the globe. Most people might want to get a new hard drive once their old drive is full, but that is certainly not cheap. Duplicate Photos Fixer is definitely great at sorting this problem and clearing GBs of space on your hard drive. Being an already popular product, we hope more and more Windows users benefit from this with their continued trust and support in our work,” said Mr. Lakshmikant Sharma, Vice President, Quality and Excellence Team, Systweak Software.



“Being one of our most successful products, Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro has always surprised me with its popularity. It might be simple to look at but packs a major punch. It is only through the hard work of our development team and their respective managers that we’re able to make it available on a highly used platform such as Microsoft Store. I am glad that this product is getting tremendous response from Windows users and being on the Microsoft Store will certainly aid it’s popularity,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



For more details on Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit the official Microsoft Store page.



https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/duplicate-photos-fixer-pro/9p27f34dgnmg?activetab=pivot:overviewtab



About the company:

Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Known for a variety of optimization software and apps, Systweak has recently made their popular tool, Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on Microsoft Store. The app is already among the highest selling duplicate cleaner tools for Windows and can now be purchased from the Microsoft Store.Duplicate Photos Fixer is a simple yet powerful cleaning tool that identifies multiple copies of the same photos, alongside similar looking images. Once duplicate photos are identified, users can then clean them in a single click to recover considerable space on their Windows PC. Additionally, users can also customize the matching criteria for duplicate identification to make the scan results more accurate. Listed below are some features of Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro.· Drag and drop files or folder to scan for duplicates.· Identifies both exact copies and similar looking photos.· Also supports duplicate cleaning in external storage devices.· Auto-Mark function allows quick duplicate cleaning.“Clogged hard disk is one of the major problems that PC users suffer from across the globe. Most people might want to get a new hard drive once their old drive is full, but that is certainly not cheap. Duplicate Photos Fixer is definitely great at sorting this problem and clearing GBs of space on your hard drive. Being an already popular product, we hope more and more Windows users benefit from this with their continued trust and support in our work,” said Mr. Lakshmikant Sharma, Vice President, Quality and Excellence Team, Systweak Software.“Being one of our most successful products, Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro has always surprised me with its popularity. It might be simple to look at but packs a major punch. It is only through the hard work of our development team and their respective managers that we’re able to make it available on a highly used platform such as Microsoft Store. I am glad that this product is getting tremendous response from Windows users and being on the Microsoft Store will certainly aid it’s popularity,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.For more details on Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro, please visit the official Microsoft Store page.https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/duplicate-photos-fixer-pro/9p27f34dgnmg?activetab=pivot:overviewtabAbout the company:Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

