Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The College Diabetes Network Press Release

Receive press releases from The College Diabetes Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Leadership Skills, College and Diabetes Meet in College Station

College Diabetes Network students living with type 1 diabetes will meet in College Station next week to gain leadership skills and make new connections.

College Station, TX, February 18, 2020 --(



Type one diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease with no cure, one that often presents itself in childhood or young adulthood. CDN is a national nonprofit organization providing support and resources to young people managing type one diabetes. CDN works with students on more than 300 college campuses with over 5,000 student members, and has published a wide array of resources for students, parents, clinicians, and campus professionals.



This regional retreat will include students from Texas A&M, Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), and University of Texas at Austin. Student leaders will be exploring event planning, leadership transitions, and learning more about careers in the diabetes sector. They will also have the opportunity to learn from representatives in the diabetes tech and pharmaceutical space about their latest products and innovations, while networking for possible future internships and careers.



“We are so proud of the student leaders organizing this local event,” said Christina Roth, CDN’s CEO and Founder. “Helping young adults with diabetes to connect with one another is the lifeblood of this national organization, it is incredibly rewarding to see student leaders within our network drive this at a local level. They are the next generations of professionals in the field, and the work they do within their local communities today will change countless students’ lives now and in the future.”



“I hope that this year’s retreat will facilitate the formation of relationships and support between young adults living with type one diabetes. I’ve lived with diabetes for over twenty years, so I know how important it is to have peers and friends that understand the struggles that come with it. In my chapter at Texas A&M, I have seen our members quickly come to the aid of students in need of support, supplies, or advice. During this retreat, we hope to expand these interactions and build a larger network of young adults with diabetes.” - Cameron Caldwell, CDN Chapter leader and student at Texas A&M University



If you would like to learn more about getting involved in CDN, please visit collegediabetesnetwork.org.



About CDN

The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is singularly focused on providing young adults with T1D the peer connections they value, and expert resources they need, to successfully manage the challenging transition to independence at college and beyond.



CDN creates a community of young adults with diabetes; a community run by students for students. CDN supports them in creating peer networks on campus, facilitates connections between students and local resources, and provides tools to reduce the barriers of running these on-campus Chapters. College Station, TX, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is excited to announce that its local area campus Chapters will be hosting the organization’s second regional Chapter retreat on February 22-23 in College Station, Texas. This retreat follows a successful pilot retreat that was held in February 2019 in Austin. It will bring together local college students living with type one diabetes for a day of learning, connecting, and leadership.Type one diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease with no cure, one that often presents itself in childhood or young adulthood. CDN is a national nonprofit organization providing support and resources to young people managing type one diabetes. CDN works with students on more than 300 college campuses with over 5,000 student members, and has published a wide array of resources for students, parents, clinicians, and campus professionals.This regional retreat will include students from Texas A&M, Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), and University of Texas at Austin. Student leaders will be exploring event planning, leadership transitions, and learning more about careers in the diabetes sector. They will also have the opportunity to learn from representatives in the diabetes tech and pharmaceutical space about their latest products and innovations, while networking for possible future internships and careers.“We are so proud of the student leaders organizing this local event,” said Christina Roth, CDN’s CEO and Founder. “Helping young adults with diabetes to connect with one another is the lifeblood of this national organization, it is incredibly rewarding to see student leaders within our network drive this at a local level. They are the next generations of professionals in the field, and the work they do within their local communities today will change countless students’ lives now and in the future.”“I hope that this year’s retreat will facilitate the formation of relationships and support between young adults living with type one diabetes. I’ve lived with diabetes for over twenty years, so I know how important it is to have peers and friends that understand the struggles that come with it. In my chapter at Texas A&M, I have seen our members quickly come to the aid of students in need of support, supplies, or advice. During this retreat, we hope to expand these interactions and build a larger network of young adults with diabetes.” - Cameron Caldwell, CDN Chapter leader and student at Texas A&M UniversityIf you would like to learn more about getting involved in CDN, please visit collegediabetesnetwork.org.About CDNThe College Diabetes Network (CDN) is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is singularly focused on providing young adults with T1D the peer connections they value, and expert resources they need, to successfully manage the challenging transition to independence at college and beyond.CDN creates a community of young adults with diabetes; a community run by students for students. CDN supports them in creating peer networks on campus, facilitates connections between students and local resources, and provides tools to reduce the barriers of running these on-campus Chapters. Contact Information The College Diabetes Network

Sarah Twomey

(857) 415-3733



collegediabetesnetwork.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The College Diabetes Network Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend