Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Releases 3 Great Songs on 1 Historic Day

Loveforce International Records is making history by releasing three songs by three different artists in three entirely different genres on the same day.

Santa Clarita, CA, January 24, 2020 --(



“Welcome To Our Institution” by Alternative Rock Band Teacherz is an anthem for public schools. It offers an Orwellian look at the institutions where children are educated. Unfortunately it’s an Orwellian glimpse that is already becoming far too real. With straightforward bass and guitar work and pounding rhythms a Punk Metal delivery on the vocal and jabbing lyrics like “Locks on the doors, bars on the windows, the food tastes medicated to keep you mellow.” And the iconic Teacherz tagline “No escape ‘til you graduate!” “Welcome To Our Institution” delivers.



“One World One People” a Reggae song by Alternative Rock / World Music recording artists A Prophet Among Us is about using inner strength to overcome the obstacles we all face in life. It’s about the dignity and equality of all people. Its intricate rhythms, steady beat, Marley like lead vocal and killer female backup vocals combine to make the song highly entertaining. In a way, it’s an anthem for world liberation but it’s not somber or formal, it’s catchy and uplifting.



“Country Strong” is a Country Music anthem performed by Mo Justice. It has a unique story behind it. Songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins began writing it after the Las Vegas Massacre at a Country Music concert. After he completed the first verse he started hearing other people’s voices singing it and changing the melody lines. These new voices began signing different lyrics. He realized that he was receiving rewrites by Country Music stars who had died. The song took on a life of its own and has become something bigger than just a song. It has become a plea for Unity in America from the dead to the living.



“We are confident that these three songs will stand the test of time,” said Loveforce International Records President Mark Thomas. “They are all that good.”



The three songs will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, YouTube Music, Instagram Stories, Media Net and TikTok.



For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- History is being made on Friday January 24th. Loveforce International Records releases three sure to become classic songs, by three different recording artists in three entirely different genres on one day. The three different musical genres are about as diverse as you can get Alternative Rock, Reggae and Country Western Music. The Alternative Rock song will be “Welcome To Our Institution” by Teacherz. The Reggae song will be “One World One People” by A Prophet Among Us. The Country Western song will be “Country Strong” by Mo Justice.“Welcome To Our Institution” by Alternative Rock Band Teacherz is an anthem for public schools. It offers an Orwellian look at the institutions where children are educated. Unfortunately it’s an Orwellian glimpse that is already becoming far too real. With straightforward bass and guitar work and pounding rhythms a Punk Metal delivery on the vocal and jabbing lyrics like “Locks on the doors, bars on the windows, the food tastes medicated to keep you mellow.” And the iconic Teacherz tagline “No escape ‘til you graduate!” “Welcome To Our Institution” delivers.“One World One People” a Reggae song by Alternative Rock / World Music recording artists A Prophet Among Us is about using inner strength to overcome the obstacles we all face in life. It’s about the dignity and equality of all people. Its intricate rhythms, steady beat, Marley like lead vocal and killer female backup vocals combine to make the song highly entertaining. In a way, it’s an anthem for world liberation but it’s not somber or formal, it’s catchy and uplifting.“Country Strong” is a Country Music anthem performed by Mo Justice. It has a unique story behind it. Songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins began writing it after the Las Vegas Massacre at a Country Music concert. After he completed the first verse he started hearing other people’s voices singing it and changing the melody lines. These new voices began signing different lyrics. He realized that he was receiving rewrites by Country Music stars who had died. The song took on a life of its own and has become something bigger than just a song. It has become a plea for Unity in America from the dead to the living.“We are confident that these three songs will stand the test of time,” said Loveforce International Records President Mark Thomas. “They are all that good.”The three songs will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, YouTube Music, Instagram Stories, Media Net and TikTok.For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company