AKVIS Launches New AKVIS Explosion 1.0 Software

AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new program - AKVIS Explosion 1.0 for creating destruction effects on photos. The program bursts an object and adds dust and sand particles to an image. The software is available in versions for Windows and Mac.

AKVIS Explosion 1.0 offers creative destruction and particle explosion effects for photographs. It bursts a part of an image and splits it up into a flying cloud of particles. The software makes it easy to transform an image into a sandstorm, create a speed motion effect with a glowing trace, apply magic whirlwind swirls to pictures, and everything our imagination can suggest.



With Explosion, it is also possible to create stylized images by adding leaf fall, snowfall, falling stars, flying hearts or fluttering butterflies, and other patterns. The program is equipped with an extensive texture library and offers the possibility to load a custom sample.



The software provides an effective and entertaining way to produce sensational effects. Create eye-catching graphics in just a few minutes!



Download AKVIS Explosion 1.0. The free trial is fully functional and can be used free of charge for 10 days.



The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



AKVIS Explosion is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.



AKVIS Explosion Home sells for $29.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses. One license key allows activating the product on two computers. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the new product.



