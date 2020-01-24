Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Windgate Insurance Agency Purchased by Long-Time Producer, Nick Podias

New Windsor, NY agency is a 17-year member of SAN Group.

New Windsor, NY, January 24, 2020 --(



A family-owned independent insurance agency since 1991, Windgate Insurance Agency provides home, auto, business, and life insurance to clients. The agency primarily serves Orange County with clients as far away as Buffalo and New York City. Windgate recently became licensed to sell insurance in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well.



“Serving our clients and being of service to our community will continue to be Windgate’s number one priority,” said Podias. “Having built strong community connections over the years, Jack and his wife, Sandy, are winding down their insurance careers and we look forward to expanding on those relationships, increasing our agency’s accessibility by further building our digital presence. We are pleased to offer our services to more clients in Orange County and bordering states.”



Podias began his insurance career in 1995 as a life insurance agent in New York City working for Mutual of New York. Later that year he joined Windgate Insurance Agency as a producer. Podias recently hired account manager and broker Kim Gabriello, who has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the insurance industry. She possesses extensive product knowledge and specializes in commercial products.



About Windgate Insurance Agency

Windgate Insurance Agency, Inc. is conveniently located at 375 Windsor Highway, Suite 500, New Windsor, NY 12553 – 8 miles west of Newburgh, NY and 60 miles north of New York City. To learn more, call 845-562-8800, email windgateins@gmail.com, or visit windgateins.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the northeast. Over 370 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $808 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. New Windsor, NY, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Windgate Insurance Agency, Inc., a SAN member agency located in New Windsor, NY, was recently purchased by Nicholas (Nick) Podias. Podias has fully assumed ownership and management responsibilities from its founder and principal of 29 years, Jack Fowler. Before becoming the agency owner in September 2019, Podias was a top-performing producer at Windgate Insurance Agency for 24 years. The agency has been a member of SAN Group since 2002.A family-owned independent insurance agency since 1991, Windgate Insurance Agency provides home, auto, business, and life insurance to clients. The agency primarily serves Orange County with clients as far away as Buffalo and New York City. Windgate recently became licensed to sell insurance in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well.“Serving our clients and being of service to our community will continue to be Windgate’s number one priority,” said Podias. “Having built strong community connections over the years, Jack and his wife, Sandy, are winding down their insurance careers and we look forward to expanding on those relationships, increasing our agency’s accessibility by further building our digital presence. We are pleased to offer our services to more clients in Orange County and bordering states.”Podias began his insurance career in 1995 as a life insurance agent in New York City working for Mutual of New York. Later that year he joined Windgate Insurance Agency as a producer. Podias recently hired account manager and broker Kim Gabriello, who has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the insurance industry. She possesses extensive product knowledge and specializes in commercial products.About Windgate Insurance AgencyWindgate Insurance Agency, Inc. is conveniently located at 375 Windsor Highway, Suite 500, New Windsor, NY 12553 – 8 miles west of Newburgh, NY and 60 miles north of New York City. To learn more, call 845-562-8800, email windgateins@gmail.com, or visit windgateins.com.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the northeast. Over 370 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $808 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group