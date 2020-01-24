Marine Tech Educator Event Announced

Marine service businesses continue to struggle to fill many open jobs and the focus is on how the industry can recruit the next generation. The Educator Training Conference aims to give high school and post-secondary instructors all the tools needed to implement standards-based curriculum into their programs.

Annapolis, MD, January 24, 2020 --(



“New and returning attendees will find directly applicable content, interactive learning and industry connections,” said ABYC Foundation executive director Margaret Podlich. “Last year’s sellout crowd, with attendees from more than 15 states, Canada and the British Virgin Islands, solidified the need for this type of programming and networking.”



The agenda will include professional development topics, hands-on work with training aids and marine products, shop setup, useful software and resources to teach marine service technology, and information on the state of the workforce.



“Schools interested in a standards-based marine technology curriculum or trying to get more STEM into their shop class will learn how to do this easily, while networking and sharing ideas with other instructors,” said Podlich.



Additionally, attendees can participate in an optional add-on guided boatyard tour around Annapolis, featuring an out-of-classroom perspective of the array of businesses and career paths within the marine industry.



“We’re equipping instructors with resources that will be shared with students around the country and showcasing that our industry is the place for a great career and a great life. It doesn’t get much better than that!”



Early bird registration is open until March 31, 2020. Visit www.teachboats.org to learn more. Contact Margaret Podlich to learn about sponsorship opportunities at 410-990-4460 x111.



About The ABYC Foundation

Since 1954, the nonprofit American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has developed safety standards for boat design, construction, equipage, repair and maintenance. The essential global source of marine industry technical information, ABYC's product safety standards, credentialing, education, training, and other tools help members make boating safer.



