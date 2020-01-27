Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SALT + SOUL Press Release

Ruth Chou Simons of "GraceLaced" to Speak at SALT + SOUL

Bestselling Author and Artist to Speak at a New Women’s Conference in San Luis Obispo.

Central Coast Women’s Events (CCWE) is a non-profit, non-denominational organization dedicated to seeing women of the West Coast come to know Christ, and to live life to the full. CCWE creates spaces to empower and encourage women to grow in their purpose. For more information, visit www.centralcoastwomensevents.com. San Luis Obispo, CA, January 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SALT + SOUL (www.saltandsoul.org), a new women’s conference created by Central Coast Women’s Events founders Angela Anderson and Brenda Williams, will be launching at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo, CA on March 28, 2020. The inaugural one-day event will feature a keynote by bestselling author, entrepreneur, speaker, and artist Ruth Chou Simons. Southern California-based storytelling coach and speaker Katie Quesada will emcee the inspiring day of live music, refreshments, a local pop-up shop, and more.The decision to create an inspirational women’s conference grew from Anderson and Williams’ passion for building relationships and empowering women to live purposeful lives. “We hope to strengthen our community of women, from all over, to love and support each other,” shares Anderson. “By bringing in amazing speakers, worship, and an element of fun, we hope women would be ignited to be strong and courageous, in any life situation they are in.”Known for her books, GraceLaced and Beholding and Becoming, Ruth Chou Simons eloquently weaves Biblical truths with modern creativity, expressing her inspiring messaging through Instagram and elaborate watercolor works of art. As SALT + SOUL’s inaugural keynote speaker, Simons will help women learn to live on purpose, for a purpose during morning and afternoon sessions accompanied by live worship. Attendees will be invited to meet Simons as part of a special VIP package that includes registration, a lunch buffet, preferred parking, reserved prime seating, and swag from GraceLaced and SALT + SOUL.A pop-up shop featuring local makers, GraceLaced artwork and merchandise designed by Ruth Chou Simons, complimentary coffee and pastries by a local bakery, live music, and other highlights will create a memorable day of inspiration and community-building.“Women long for friendship and support from other women, and often don’t know where to start,” shares Brenda Williams. “It is an absolute joy to help provide a place where women can connect and support one another - no matter where they are in their faith and life journey.”SALT + SOUL will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center (120 Madonna Rd., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Early bird tickets ($99) will be available online until February 7, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets ($109-$150) will be available online and at the door. An additional Santa Maria-style BBQ lunch option ($20) will be available for purchase. Discounts for groups of 5+ are also available upon request.About Ruth Chou SimonsRuth Chou Simons is a bestselling and award-winning author, artist, entrepreneur, and speaker, using each of these platforms to spiritually sow the Word of God into people’s hearts. Through her online shoppe at GraceLaced.com and her social media community of hundreds of thousands, Simons shares her journey of God’s grace intersecting daily life with word and art. Ruth and her husband, Troy, are grateful parents to six boys—their greatest adventure. For more information, visit www.gracelaced.com.About SALT + SOULSALT + SOUL is a faith-based event for women on the Central Coast of California seeking worship, Biblical encouragement and connection. Created by Central Coast Women’s Events founders Angela Anderson and Brenda Williams in 2019, the one-day conference gathers inspiring speakers, influencers, local church leaders, and women of all backgrounds to pursue the heart of Jesus and learn to live on purpose, for a purpose. For more information, visit www.saltandsoul.org.About Central Coast Women’s EventsCentral Coast Women’s Events (CCWE) is a non-profit, non-denominational organization dedicated to seeing women of the West Coast come to know Christ, and to live life to the full. CCWE creates spaces to empower and encourage women to grow in their purpose. For more information, visit www.centralcoastwomensevents.com. Contact Information SALT + SOUL

Christine Joo

562-882-5648



https://saltandsoul.org



