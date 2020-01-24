Local Realtor® Awarded RENE Certification

Press Releases Brigitte Blair | Real Estate Agent|... Press Release

630.884.2088 Hinsdale, IL, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brigitte Blair with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country. The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official certification of the National Association of REALTORS®. Brigitte joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE certification. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.Brigitte Blair came to Chicagoland in 2007 from the San Francisco market, which is one of the most competitive in the country giving her the killer instinct to know what the right bid is to get her client’s the house of their dreams. With attentiveness to excellent customer service and a commitment to work hard, listen and follow through quickly she rapidly became one of the areas most trusted and dedicated brokers. Brigitte provides quality service to build relationships with clients and more importantly, maintain those relationships by communicating effectively.Brigitte’s extensive experience ranges from marketing, sales, staging, luxury sales, resort management, and commercial leasing, to first time residential home buyers. She works with buyers, sellers and investors realizing their unique needs and goals and helps them achieve those goals with a fun, stress free and easy process. Her clients describe her as fiercely loyal, efficient, hardworking, and someone who really takes joy in helping others succeed.Prior to her career in real estate Brigitte worked in the entertainment industry with young models and actors helping them achieve their lofty goals. From the beginning of her career she had a passion to fight for others. With the utmost integrity she will consult with you by always being brutally honest, patient, and a good listener. She will negotiate for you as if it were her own money, and always make sure she handles every last detail of your transaction.RENE is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on real estate sale negotiation. Formerly the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by calling 800-621-8738, e-mailing info@rebinstitute.com, or visiting REBInstitute.com.Contact:Brigitte Blair630.884.2088 Contact Information Brigitte Blair | Real Estate Agent| Berkshire Hathaway

