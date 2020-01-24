It Girl PR is Proud to Announce New Pop Sensation LV to Release New Single "Done Wit It"

Press Releases It Girl Public Relations Press Release

Apple Music: @LV Los Angeles, CA, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It Girl PR announces that their newest artist LV is set to release her next single, "Done Wit It" featuring rap artist DDG this Friday, January 24. The artist recently signed with It Girl Public Relations last fall. “I am so excited to be working with this talented crossover artist on this new album,” says Juliette Harris, CEO of It Girl Public Relations.Following the release of her single, "I Got You" featuring Chief Pound & Baby Soulja, LV is back again with a hip-hop twist on her classic pop sound. This time, LV is over her relationship with her boo who doesn’t value her as they should, and as she deserves.It might be cuffing season but LV is "Done Wit It" in her new single. Her sensuous but powerful tone expresses what it feels like to be taken for granted. This song explains what it feels like to be with someone who’s actions speak louder than their words. She ultimately cuts her boo off for not treating her with the respect and appreciation that she deserves. LV’s “too good for this s***” and this song shows it.Check out her exclusive breakthrough breakup anthem here:https://app.box.com/s/3pkz0dcwezftu4jxkzov7lzymhhkqp7fAnd her complete press package here:https://app.box.com/s/9q7jab9ixewgd86fwd3biw724jl5ww4vLV is an upcoming crossover pop sensation with over 1.4 million views on YouTube and 2 million streams on Spotify. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, LV is currently based in Miami where she dropped her EP in August and has been doing numbers on all major streaming platforms. She has previously worked with Quavo, Flo Rida, Chief Pound, Baby Soulja, CNCO, Futuristic, and has collaborations in the vault / in the works with some of the biggest names in music today - Chris Brown, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Bruno Mars, Khalid, Lil Baby, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Tory Lanez, G-Eazy, and more. LV is next to pop off, stand with her or stand back.Keep up with LV on social media:Instagram: @lvtheartistTwitter: @TheArtistLVFacebook: @lvtheartistYouTube: @LVSpotify: @LVApple Music: @LV Contact Information It Girl Public Relations

Juliette Harris

(818) 321-2317





