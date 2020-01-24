Pulse of the City News Honors Contractors for Providing Outstanding Customer Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pulse of the City News Press Release

Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees.

Lapeer, MI, January 24, 2020 --(



What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.



Quality Air Solutions (www.qualityairsolutionsmd.com) in Silver Spring, Md., provides professional duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, bathroom vent cleaning and air monitoring throughout Montgomery County. In business since 1976, the company brings years of knowledge and training to bear on all its projects. Most importantly, Quality Air Solutions places customers first, treating their homes as they would their own. The goal is to provide quality service at a reasonable price, and not to rest until customers are fully satisfied. For its customer service efforts, the company has earned seven consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/quality-air-solutions-llc-Silver-Spring-MD.



Davis & Davis Air Conditioning & Heating (www.davisanddavisinc.com) in Kensington, Md., has been serving the community’s heating and cooling needs since 1966. From maintenance and repairs to installing new systems, Davis & Davis offers reliable, efficient solutions that will last for years to come. The company’s specialty is high-efficiency cooling and heating systems that provide total comfort throughout the whole home. Excellent service is offered by the company’s fully trained, professional employees who always put customers first. Davis & Davis has received eight consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/davis-and-davis-a-c-and-heating-inc-Kensington-MD.



Harmony Electric Co., Inc. (www.harmonyelectric.com) in Houston offers electrical service repair and installation for both residential and commercial clients. Since it began in 1985, the company has made it a priority to hire the best electricians and strives daily to provide nothing less than exemplary work. The team members at Harmony Electric are highly qualified with years of experience. All of this has led the company to a highly positive customer satisfaction rate and nine consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Harmony-Electric-Co-Inc-Houston-TX.



Anthony & Sylvan Pools (www.anthonysylvan.com) in Doylestown, Penn., brings to the table more than 70 years of experience in pool design and construction. The company’s knowledgeable staff can also guide customers to the right pool chemicals and supplies and arrange pool service, providing customers a one-stop shop. Anthony & Sylvan Pools strives to exceed customers’ expectations through every step of the pool building process, taking great pride in each and every project. For its efforts in customer service, the company has earned nine consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Anthony-Sylvan-Pools-Corporation-Doylestown-PA.



Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”



About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.



The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.



Jamie Rawcliffe

866-732-9500



pulseofthecitynews.com



