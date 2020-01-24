Memories Come Alive with a Beach Bonfire Experience Hosted by the Rental Shop 30A

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Rental Shop Press Release

Santa Rosa Beach, FL, January 24, 2020 --

Beach bonfires have long been a source of memorable experiences for people who live along or are able to visit the coast. The dancing light of a firepit, especially at night, can provide the perfect backdrop for friends having long conversations by the beach or who simply wish to take in the fresh sea breeze as they relax and unwind. Given that Walton County is one of the few counties in the state that allows bonfires on the beach, the company understands that visitors from near and far will always want to make the most of their time on the beach, and not waste a moment setting up a firepit that they may have relatively little experience with.



Ashley Vickers, owner of The Rental Shop 30A, says, "We have been offering beach bonfires to locals and visitors for several years and realize that the quality of firewood, the condition of our equipment, and a high level of service are the top priorities to vacationing families and locals. All of our equipment is new. Our chairs are only used for our beach bonfire setups. This means the chairs are clean and new—not banged up, faded, and covered in suntan lotion."



As such, the company encourages their clients to reach out to them and book a beach bonfire in order to obtain a superior service, thereby ensuring a unique experience by the beach that is crafted by local professionals. Bonfire enthusiasts should also be aware that Walton County does have a few regulations in place regarding beach bonfires. Fortunately, The Rental Shop 30A is familiar with all these regulations and can save their clients the hassle of looking up local laws when they next want to visit the beach for a good time. View the full scope of the beaches they cover here: https://www.therentalshop30a.com/more/beaches



Furthermore, any bonfire lover will know that a balance needs to be struck between an expensive bonfire and an inefficient one. Similarly, hiring a party planner or other such service that includes bonfires in their wider catalog can result in outrageous and unnecessary expenses. According to Vickers, however, "We recognize that bonfire setup can get costly. With us, you are booking directly with the owners, eliminating the middleman or 3rd party booking fees."



Their clients also have the benefit of the company’s experience—for instance, they exclusively use oak firewood to fuel their fires. This is due to the fact that oak tends to generate less smoke than other types of wood, so beachgoers need not worry about the wind blowing copious amounts of smoke in their faces when The Rental Shop 30A is on the job.



"We used The Rental Shop 30A for our beach bonfire, and our experience was absolutely amazing,” says Chris Silva, one of the company’s clients. The review continues, “Noah and Ashley were extremely friendly and helpful. They made sure we had the right equipment for our bonfire and that it was lit properly. Thanks for helping us create great memories for our family!" Similarly, Debra Vonner says that her bonfire was a, “Lovely experience. We have used them before and they always do a great bonfire on the beach!” The company boasts a full 5-Star rating on the Google Maps platform.



Santa Rosa Beach, FL, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Santa Rosa Beach, FL based The Rental Shop 30A is delighted to announce that they have acquired all new beach chairs, large fire pits and new table cloths to guarantee the perfect bonfire experience for their customers. As an added bonus, the larger fire pits they utilize and extra wood they bring both serve to ensure their beach-loving clientele will never have to worry about a fire dying out until their night is done. Learn more about the company and the specific services they offer at the following link: https://www.therentalshop30a.com/30a-beach-bonfires

