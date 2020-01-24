Press Releases Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Northern VA Dog Walking Company Lists Best Winter Activities for Dogs

Fairfax, VA, January 24, 2020 --(



Dogs have boundless energy, particularly when they're kept indoors for long periods to avoid the cold weather. Giving them a chance to get their energy out not only helps prevent destructive behaviors like gnawing on furniture, it also helps maintain good health throughout the year. When it's too cold or slippery to go outside for a walk, these activities can help dogs of any age get the workout they need to stay happy and strong.



A homemade agility course consisting of obstacles to weave in between, jump over, and run around can be an excellent mental and physical activity. If you have stairs in your home, consider encouraging your dog to do a few laps with you to get their blood pumping with minimal effort. A game of hide and seek will also have them running around the space as they look for you or a treasured toy. Bubbles, meanwhile, are excellent for smaller spaces - your dog will get some good jumps in as they reach for the bubbles or chase them around. For a good mental workout, dog dish mazes that make your dog work a little harder for their dinner by working through a maze for each piece.



It's not always easy to give your dog as much time as they need to get the right exercise. Workdays may run late, and social events may unexpectedly take over your calendar. It can be helpful to have a professional dog walker's help in times like these. An experienced dog walker will ensure that your pet gets their exercise each day and keep them safe while out and about, allowing you to manage other responsibilities when they become overwhelming. Speak to the professional dog walkers at Paw Pals for more information and to schedule your dog walking service. Paw Pals provides daily check ins, pet sitting, dog walking, and more from trained professionals. Call Paw Pals at 703-345-1695 or visit the agency online at https://www.localpawpals.com. Paw Pals is located at 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121. Fairfax, VA, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia dog walking company, recently created a list of the best winter activities for dogs. These ideas are perfect for helping your dog get plenty of exercise and quality time with you while keeping them safe in often difficult winter conditions.Dogs have boundless energy, particularly when they're kept indoors for long periods to avoid the cold weather. Giving them a chance to get their energy out not only helps prevent destructive behaviors like gnawing on furniture, it also helps maintain good health throughout the year. When it's too cold or slippery to go outside for a walk, these activities can help dogs of any age get the workout they need to stay happy and strong.A homemade agility course consisting of obstacles to weave in between, jump over, and run around can be an excellent mental and physical activity. If you have stairs in your home, consider encouraging your dog to do a few laps with you to get their blood pumping with minimal effort. A game of hide and seek will also have them running around the space as they look for you or a treasured toy. Bubbles, meanwhile, are excellent for smaller spaces - your dog will get some good jumps in as they reach for the bubbles or chase them around. For a good mental workout, dog dish mazes that make your dog work a little harder for their dinner by working through a maze for each piece.It's not always easy to give your dog as much time as they need to get the right exercise. Workdays may run late, and social events may unexpectedly take over your calendar. It can be helpful to have a professional dog walker's help in times like these. An experienced dog walker will ensure that your pet gets their exercise each day and keep them safe while out and about, allowing you to manage other responsibilities when they become overwhelming. Speak to the professional dog walkers at Paw Pals for more information and to schedule your dog walking service. Paw Pals provides daily check ins, pet sitting, dog walking, and more from trained professionals. Call Paw Pals at 703-345-1695 or visit the agency online at https://www.localpawpals.com. Paw Pals is located at 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121. Contact Information Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

Alex Caruso

703-345-1695



https://www.localpawpals.com

14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213

Centreville, Virginia 20121

United States



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC