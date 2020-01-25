PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Capital Management Fundraiser for Australian Bushfires


Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It has been a crazy start to 2020 from tensions in the Middle East to the bush fires ravaging through Australia killing off around a Billion local animals and destroying homes.

For a decade now, Asia Alpha has conducted business in Australia gaining many friends along the way.

Asia Alpha founder today announced a fundraiser to give back, support and help the good people of Australia. Mr. Wei Qi Zhao had this to say, "What has happened in Australia has been terrible and our thoughts and prayers go out to the incredible people fighting and risking lives to help local wildlife and residents. For many years now, we have worked very closely with Australian clients and today I would like to announce our plans to help raise money for relief and support. On February 1st, we will be running a local fundraising event where we will put up prizes and entertainment where all the money will go straight to help those effected by these fires. Tickets will cost $50 USD there will be food and beverages provided along with a local band and DJ and a raffle to win some amazing prizes. Also, Asia Alpha will donate $50,000 USD of our own money to the cause."

For tickets to the event, please visit the Asia Alpha website and call through to reserve your spot. In the meantime, if Clients want to donate now, please visit the Red Cross website any help will be greatly appreciated.
Contact Information
Asia Alpha Capital Management
Chris Reeve
+ 852 5808 4890
Contact
www.aacmanagement.com

