Asia Alpha Capital Management Fundraiser for Australian Bushfires

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 25, 2020 --(



For a decade now, Asia Alpha has conducted business in Australia gaining many friends along the way.



Asia Alpha founder today announced a fundraiser to give back, support and help the good people of Australia. Mr. Wei Qi Zhao had this to say, "What has happened in Australia has been terrible and our thoughts and prayers go out to the incredible people fighting and risking lives to help local wildlife and residents. For many years now, we have worked very closely with Australian clients and today I would like to announce our plans to help raise money for relief and support. On February 1st, we will be running a local fundraising event where we will put up prizes and entertainment where all the money will go straight to help those effected by these fires. Tickets will cost $50 USD there will be food and beverages provided along with a local band and DJ and a raffle to win some amazing prizes. Also, Asia Alpha will donate $50,000 USD of our own money to the cause."



