Broadband Sub-Station Antenna for Smart Grid Systems Featured at Distributech 2020

Mobile Mark’s increasingly popular blade-style antenna for Smart Grids combines two broadband Cellular LTE elements and one GPS element in a slim, compact radome. The antenna is designed to be mounted on Utility Cabinets or NEMA boxes.

Itasca, IL, January 25, 2020 --



The LTB302 Antenna’s slim footprint ensures that the model will not exceed the length of the utility box. Measuring only 1 ½ inches deep by 7 ½ inches long, and less than 4 inches tall (19 cm x 3.8 cm x 10 cm), the antenna is attached through a single mounting hole that accommodates all three cable connections. A special gasket preserves the IP67 water ingress rating when properly mounted.



This antenna’s radome is aesthetically pleasing, and is also rugged enough to meet tough conditions. The grey ASA material is UV resistant and was selected to blend well with most cabinets.



The blade style antennas for utility cabinets and NEMA boxes are ground-plane independent and designed to perform on either a fiberglass or metal box.



Using their slim line package, the LTB302 is a Broadband 4G/LTE 2x MIMO antenna with dual LTE (649-960 MHz and 1710-4200 MHz) in addition to GPS at 1575 MHz. This particular model comes with SMA plugs and two 18 inch RF-195 Cables, as well as one 18 inch RG-174 cable for GPS. The LTB can also be configured without GPS.



Mobile Mark antennas are tested and designed to ensure that they are able to withstand accidental or even intentional damage. “This Smart Grid antenna was designed for Utility Cabinets and NEMA boxes, so it can be mounted in any setting where a slim profile is desired,” said Jerry Posluszny, Mobile Mark’s Director of Engineering. “The antenna offers outstanding electrical performance as well as a unique mechanical package, and is an excellent addition to the Mobile Mark line of antennas.”



The new LTB302 antenna for Smart Grids will be on display mounted to a utility box at the DistribuTECH 2020 Conference & Exhibition, January 28 – 30, booth #3635.



About Mobile Mark, Inc.



Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



