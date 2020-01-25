Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Hodusoft Launches Voice Broadcasting Software for Reality Show Voting

TV Reality shows are booming with greater audience participation. Hodusoft's voice broadcasting software enhances audience participation in voting for TV reality shows, helping producers garner high TRPs and popularity.

One of the drawbacks of most such voting systems is that viewers must send their vote using SMS which means they pay for it. With so many shows on air requesting customer votes it is obvious that viewers are not going to spend money on SMS. Thus, reality shows, though viewed do not enjoy the benefit of viewer participation. Hodusoft’s voice broadcasting software incorporates multi-level interactive voice response feature. This means TV show producers can send out such broadcasts during the show and called viewers can simply press the appropriate IVR number to cast their vote. It does not cost them anything to vote. A further refinement is that reality show producers can display a number. Viewers give a missed call and then the broadcasting software swings into action immediately using IVR to get the crucial vote.



Hodusoft’s broadcast solution for reality TV show producers has other useful features in that it has a campaign monitor to know metrics, real time reports and standard reports. Apart from voting during a show the solution for voice broadcast comes in handy for post show broadcast of text message and results. The common method of getting viewers to vote is to tie up with mobile carriers but that proves expensive for both the show producer and the audiences. When show producers switch to broadcasting software they can send out SMS or voice messages, which is a distinct advantage compared to what cell phone operators offer.



“We have installed, configured and set up our broadcasting software for a number of reality show producers. In each case, they report a significant increase in number of viewer participation and voting,” said the company’s VP.



Hodusoft’s solution for SMS/Voice broadcast is multi-functional. Apart from live voting it can be put to a variety of other purposes by reality TV show producers on their business side.



TV show producers interested in subscribing to Hodusoft’s voice broadcast software are welcome to phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on http://hodusoft.com/broadcasting-software/.



