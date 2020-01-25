

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real Time RT-PCR Kit is used for the qualitative detection of a novel coronavirus, identified in 2019 in Wuhan City, China, in respiratory tract specimens by real time PCR systems.

Liferiver Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., quickly developed a fluorescent PCR kit for the new coronavirus (cat. #: RR-0478-02). The newly developed kit uses multiple fluorescent PCR technology, single tube double detection, and simultaneous determination of two independent genes of the new coronavirus to eliminate the risk of missing detection due to virus variation. At the same time, the non-specific interference of SARS2003 and BatSARS-like virus strains can be eliminated, and 2019-nCoV virus can be precisely targeted.



The development of the new kit is a supplement to Liferiver Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech's existing nucleic acid detection kits product categories, all of which available through MoBiTec, GmbH, Germany.



The kit is for use with:



* ABI Prism®7000/7300/7500/7900/Step One Plus;

* iCycler iQ™4/iQ™5;

* Smart Cycler II;

* Bio-Rad CFX 96;

* Rotor Gene™6000;

* Mx3000P/3005P;

* MJ-Option2/Chromo4;

* LightCycler®480 Instrument



MoBiTec GmbH is a trusted Liferiver Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech distributor.



For ordering Liferiver Shanghai ZJ Bio-Tech products with MoBiTec: http://www.mobitec.com



Contact info@mobitec.com for more information and bulk pricing options.



About MoBiTec GmbH



MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, PCR kits, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, magnetic beads for diverse applications, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.



Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people such as has been seen with MERS and SARS. The outbreak in Wuhan, China, has been reported to be linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin of the outbreak.

Arne Schulz

+49-551-70722-0



www.mobitec.com



