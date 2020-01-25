Smart Sight Innovations Leveraging Blockchain Technology for TrustEd’s Web App

Press Releases Smart Sight Innovations Press Release

Smart Sight Innovations has recently developed a Blockchain-based solution for Australia-based startup that offers academic credential verification service.

From banking, healthcare, education, to the tourism industry, several sectors are slowly integrating Blockchain technology in their infrastructure due to its decentralized and distributed nature. The technology offers enhanced data security and introduces greater transparency in the way organizations work.



Now, Thane-based tech firm, Smart Sight Innovations, has recently developed a superb solution using Blockchain for one of its clients, TrustEd.



“Academic credential verification is one of the most crucial procedures performed by the HR (recruitment) teams. The processes often prove to be time-consuming as well. TrustEd’s web application adds convenience and legitimacy to the entire procedure. It aims at creating a Blockchain secured network that enables educational institutions to store digital copies of diplomas, certificates, and degrees. The web application is beneficial for degree holders, educational institutions, and recruiters. Third-parties with authorization keys can use the system for verifying the credentials of candidates before hiring them. On the other hand, students would have ‘24*7’ access to digital copies of their academic credentials," said the executive from SSI while interacting with journalists.



Candidate’s educational qualifications help recruiters in predicting the person’s ability to perform. Thus, confirming educational qualifications remains crucial. Doing the background checks helps in catching those with falsified degrees. Even candidates applying for the most senior levels are often found to be indulged in resume fraud.



Today, many of the world’s top banks, healthcare companies, and insurance firms use Blockchain solutions for their day-to-day transactions. Several educational institutions in the US and the UK have implemented Blockchain for verification of their students’ educational qualifications.



The technology has completely revolutionized the way students’ records are shared and stored. Smart Sight Innovation’s application developed for TrustEd is another step towards the same goal. The interview candidate needs to share a link to their credentials and let the employer verify the same without any need to contact the university.



Jayaram Bhat

+91 9004 38 2771



https://www.smartsight.in



